The RTTK promo is reactive to real-life games, so the cards can improve depending on how well players perform in either the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League or Women's Champions League.

Keep reading to learn everything we know so far, including when the promo releases, who's been leaked to feature and how the cards can be upgraded.

When will the RTTK promo be released in FC 25?

The promo is set to drop on Friday 27th September, acting as the first major promo of this year's game. Like all promos, RTTK will be released at 6pm UK time.

A series of objective cards and SBCs will also be released while the promo is active in the game, but these will drop on random days.

It is still unknown if this will be a one- or two-week promo, but we'll update this page once we know.

FC 25 RTTK leaks

Until the cards are released in FC 25, who will arrive is a bit of a mystery. Luckily, plenty of leaks have already suggested who will be dropping.

Taking leaks with a pinch of salt is crucial, as they may not come true. However, we're in for a treat with the first promo if these leaks are accurate.

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen/Netherlands)

(Bayer Leverkusen/Netherlands) Diogo Jota (Liverpool/Portugal)

(Liverpool/Portugal) Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis/Argentina)

(Real Betis/Argentina) Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica/Argentina)

(Benfica/Argentina) Jérémy Doku (Manchester City/Belgium)

(Manchester City/Belgium) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa/England)

(Aston Villa/England) Donny van de Beek (Frankfurt/Netherlands)

(Frankfurt/Netherlands) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England)

(Real Madrid/England) Allan Saint-Maximin (Fenerbahçe/France)

How do RTTK cards work in FC 25?

Every year, the way these cards work changes slightly, and this year is no different because of the changes the UEFA competitions have undergone, such as switching to a league format.

Now, the cards will follow the below upgrade route:

Win two matches: +1 Overall

+1 Overall Score one or more goals in four different matches: +1 Overall and Role++

+1 Overall and Role++ Finish in the top two in the league: 1 PlayStyle+ and Role++

