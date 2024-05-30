There have been so many standout seasons for individual players that it makes nailing down a final squad very difficult.

Also, for the first time in Ultimate Team history, players from the women’s leagues will be included in the Ultimate Team of the Season.

Will Lauren Hemp edge Bukayo Saka for a space in midfield? Will both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice make the cut? How will EA manage the striker situation, with Erling Haaland, Lauren James, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé all worthy of a spot?

More like this

Well, the wait to find out is almost over. Read on for all the information on the FC 24 Ultimate TOTS release date, as well as our own predictions on who will make the cut.

EA will announce the FC 24 Ultimate Team of the Season on Friday 31st May 2024.

All the players included will already have received major boosts to their statistics after being added in their own domestic leagues' TOTS.

For example, Harry Kane’s card has been upgraded to a 97 overall rating, while Alexia Putellas of Barcelona has had her rating increased to 96.

The Team of the Season promotion will run until Friday 7th June 2024 and cards will only be available in packs until then. After that, you’ll have to save your hard-earned coins to buy your dream players via the gruelling transfer market.

What is the UK launch time for FC 24 Ultimate TOTS?

The Ultimate Team of the Season will be revealed at 6pm BST, just in time for a Friday night session on FC 24.

This will give players enough time to squeeze in plenty of matches before Saturday’s Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

FC 24 Ultimate TOTS predictions

Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr and Vinicius Jr in FC 24. EA

It is such a hard season to call, but below are 25 players we predict will make the cut for this year’s FC 24 Ultimate Team of the Season:

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - ST - 97

(Manchester City) - ST - 97 Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) - CB - 97

(Liverpool) - CB - 97 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - CAM - 96

(Manchester City) - CAM - 96 Declan Rice (Arsenal) - CM - 96

(Arsenal) - CM - 96 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - CAM - 94

(Manchester City) - CAM - 94 Khiara Keating (Manchester City) - GK - 91

(Manchester City) - GK - 91 Lauren James (Chelsea) - ST - 97

(Chelsea) - ST - 97 Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - RM - 94

(Chelsea) - RM - 94 Lauren Hemp (Manchester City) - LM - 95

(Manchester City) - LM - 95 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - ST - 97

(Bayern Munich) - ST - 97 Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) - RWB - 97

(Bayer Leverkusen) - RWB - 97 Florian Wirzt (Bayer Leverkusen) - CAM - 96

(Bayer Leverkusen) - CAM - 96 Alexandra Popp (Vfl Wolfsburg) - ST - 97

(Vfl Wolfsburg) - ST - 97 Lena Oberdorf (Vfl Wolfsburg) - CDM - 96

(Vfl Wolfsburg) - CDM - 96 Kylian Mbappé (PSG) - ST - 97

(PSG) - ST - 97 Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) - GK - 95

(PSG) - GK - 95 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - CAM - 97

(Real Madrid) - CAM - 97 Vini Jr (Real Madrid) - ST - 96

(Real Madrid) - ST - 96 Gutiérrez (Girona) - LB - 92

(Girona) - LB - 92 Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona) - CM - 97

(Barcelona) - CM - 97 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) - CM - 96

(Barcelona) - CM - 96 Theo Hernández (AC Milan) - LB - 97

(AC Milan) - LB - 97 Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) - CB - 96

(Inter) - CB - 96 Lautaro Martínez (Inter) - ST - 97

(Inter) - ST - 97 Yann Sommer (Inter) - GK - 95

(Inter) - GK - 95 Khephren Thuram (OGC Nice) - CM - 94

Want to read more about FC 24? Check out some of our other writing below.

Read more on FC 24:

Advertisement