But the modding community has taken things a step further. As is usually the case with many PC games, it has added quality of life improvements and customised tweaks to the game that help players gain a little more control over their experience.

Below, we have put together a simple guide on how to install mods on FC 24, as well as a list of some of our favourites.

How to use mods in FC 24

To use mods in FC 24, you will need to download a Mod Manager to your PC, such as Fifa Editing Tool.

The best practice is to create a new folder on your desktop where you can safely store all of your FC 24 modding content. Move this new Mod Manager into that folder.

Once it is downloaded, you will need to extract all the files from it, which can be done by right-clicking on it.

After this, you can click on the Fifa Editing Tool icon and load the app. From there, you will need to search online for your mods - which is the fun part.

Marcus Rashford in EA Sports FC 24. EA Sports

Various websites exist, but a good place to start will be Nexus Mods. Search for the game and download your chosen mods, saving them into your FC 24 mods file.

It is worth noting that you will need to acquire mods that correspond with the current title update of the game, as any that are out of date might not work.

With your Mod Manager open, you can drag and drop the mod files into it and click "Apply". That part is crucial.

You’re almost ready to go. On your platform of choice that you play FC 24 on, open up the Launch Options box and write "datapath FIFAModData". Next, simply launch the game and wait for your mods to be applied. After that, it’s kick-off.

If learning visually is more your thing, then this simple video from RegentsKid on YouTube is really useful.

Our pick of the best FC 24 mods

It’s so easy to become overwhelmed with the sheer volume of mods available to install on FC 24, so we have assembled a short list of our favourites to get you started.

FC 24 Create-A-Club Kits TU14

This mod does what its name suggests and lets you create your own kits. For me, I’d go back and create some of West Ham’s most iconic shirts - but for others, you might want to make the wackiest designs possible with dodgy crests and in-your-face colours, or recreate a strip used by your local Sunday league team.

Available to download from Nexus Mods.

Players Always Happy

Keeping a squad full of talented players happy must be a tiresome job for a football manager. Being benched, put on the transfer list, getting subbed at half-time or a damaging losing streak can all contribute to bad morale - trust me, I’ve experienced enough of it in FC 24’s Manager Career Mode.

However, this mod will turn your fortunes upside down and ensure that everyone always has a smile on their face, giving each player the "very happy" status in Career Mode.

Available to download from Nexus Mods.

Beach Ball Physics

Nearly 15 years have passed since Darren Bent’s fluke goal for Sunderland in a controversial 1-0 win over Liverpool, where the forward’s innocuous shot was deflected into the net after hitting a stray beach ball that had landed on the pitch.

Well, thanks to this mod, you can play an entire match with a beach ball - to hilarious effect.

Available to download on Nexus Mods.

