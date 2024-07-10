They can also be used for healing the player or buffing their attacks.

There are well over 100 Incantations found in the game, with the majority found from NPCs in exchange for Runes. The Faith stats plays a part when it comes to scaling too.

With so many to choose from, it can all become a bit overwhelming. So, to make things easier, we've rounded some of the best Incantations to help give you an edge in the unforgiving world of Elden Ring.

We've thrown in a couple of favourites that are worth considering as well.

How to use Incantations in Elden Ring

Elden Ring. Bandai Namco

Casting an Incantation in Elden Ring requires the necessary stats. The higher the Faith stat, the more high-level magic spells can be used.

Additionally, the Arcane and Intelligent stats can come into play with some Incantations.

The easiest way to start on the right foot is by picking either the Confessor or Prophet class when creating your character. This cannot be changed afterwards, but don't worry, there are other alternatives to accessing the spells.

A Sacred Seal weapon type can be acquired that allows Incantations to be cast. One can be purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks within the Roundtable Hold once Margit, The Fell Omen, has been defeated.

From this, Incantations can be found anywhere in the world of Elden Ring, be that from defeating bosses, from looting or just in the open world itself. Once found, simply equip the Incantation to your character.

If you wish to change your stats later on to cater more towards Incantations, you will need to defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, who is found at the end of Raya Lucaria.

Rennala will then respec your stats whenever you need them, too.

Best Incantations in Elden Ring

Elden Ring. Bandai Namco

Elden Ring has plenty of Incantations that can change up the gameplay significantly - however, these are the ones we recommend finding and honing.

Blessing of the Erdtree

FP Cost: 60

60 Stat Requirement: Faith (38)

Faith (38) How to get: See video guide

What makes Blessing of the Erdtree worth adding to your arsenal is its incredible healing ability, proving able to boost your health by 1,080 HP and regenerate 12 HP per second for 90 seconds.

The golden wave that spirals the player when cast can also affect allies too. Perfect for when you run out of Flask of Crimson Tears.

Starting at the West Capital Rampart site of grace in Leyndell Royal Capital, head out the door where a giant root will be found further down the path. Follow the way laid out across the roots avoiding the enemies until you reach the top.

To progress further, you need to defeat the Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Golden Shade), boss battle. Once you've done so, save at the Erdtree Sanctuary site of grace and continue progressing up the root and follow the path around until reaching the Queen's Bedchamber.

The Blessing of the Erdtree can then be found lying on her bed.

Flame, Grant Me Strength

FP Cost: 28

28 Stat Requirement: Faith (15)

Faith (15) How to get: See video guide

Flame, Grant Me Strength is an earlier Incantation that can buff your physical and fire-affinity attack power by around 20 per cent.

It's massively useful throughout your whole adventure in Elden Ring and its DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, so don't sleep on its potential.

To Find Flame, Grant Me Strength, head to Fort Gael in the Caelid region. Two flamethrower chariots can be found guarding a corpse holding the Incantation. Defeat them both to grab the skill.

Rotten Breath

FP Cost: 36

36 Stat Requirement: Faith (15), Arcane (12)

Faith (15), Arcane (12) How to get: See video guide

The Rotten Breath Incantation allows the user to conjure up a cloud of rot and decay that spurts out of a dragon's mouth that appears above your head.

What we love about this one is that sinks rot into the enemy so that anytime they move or attack, their health is inflicted with further rot.

All you need to do is run away and attack from afar and, in theory, whoever you are fighting should see their health rapidly decline. Most bosses are vulnerable to rot too.

To obtain Rotten Breath, head to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in Caelid and exchange the Incantation for one Dragon Heart.

Ancient Dragons' Lightning Strike

FP Cost: 36

36 Stat Requirement: Faith (26)

Faith (26) How to get: See video guide

A simple lightning strike that will seriously damage a group of enemies multiple times. It takes a little while to conjure, but once you do, a hailstorm of crimson lightning will jolt the enemy and the surrounding area.

To get the Incantation, you need the Ancient Dragon Prayerbook from the Crumbling Farum Azula. It's located in the large building next to the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths site of grace.

Once obtained, it can be exchanged with either Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold or Miriel at the Church of Vows for the Ancient Dragons' Lighting Strike.

Golden Vow

FP Cost: 47

47 Stat Requirement: Faith (25)

Faith (25) How to get: See video guide

Another great buff Incantation that not only works well for your character, but for any allies that are following you into battle.

Using Golden Vow raises your attack by approximately 15 per cent and your defence by 10 per cent. It's reasonably quick to use and lasts a good 80 seconds, which can easily last the length of some boss fights.

To obtain Golden Vow, head to the Bridge of Iniquity site of grace on Mt Gelmir. Follow the path north to the Corpse-Stench Shack, where the Incantation can be found in the ruins.

Wrath of Gold

FP Cost: 40

40 Stat Requirement: Faith (32)

Faith (32) How to get: See video guide

Wrath of Gold is one of those Incantations that appears to have grown over time in the Elden Ring community.

Paired well with a shield and most effective in close spaces, the player generates a golden shockwave that propels enemies back. It's simply glorious.

To unlock Wrath of Gold, head to the Woodfolk Ruins within the Altus Plateau. This is found east of the Minor Erdtree, with the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge site of grace being the optimum starting position to make your way through the forest.

Elden Ring is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

