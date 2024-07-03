If this foul beast has bested you on countless occasions and you need a little help (no shame in that) – you’re in the right place.

It’s worth noting that Bayle the Dread is an optional boss. You do not have to defeat him to complete Shadow of the Erdtree’s story.

Before we dive into the guide, you may want to know how to beat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame and discover how to parry.

Now then, here’s how to beat Bayle the Dread in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find the optional boss.

Where is Bayle the Dread in Elden Ring? Location explained

You’ll find Bayle the Dread within the crater of Jagged Peak. Jagged Peak Summit is the closest nearby Site of Grace.

Jagged Peak is in a secret area of the Shadow of the Erdtree map, however, so getting there might prove a little difficult. Those dragons on the way might prove difficult, too.

Fortunately, Game Guides Channel on YouTube has a super-useful video which shows you how to find the Bayle the Dread boss battle location in Elden Ring. Check it out below:

It’s worth watching the video above to find Bayle the Dread’s location if you’re not sure where to look, as it shows it better than any words of ours could describe. The video also shows one way you can defeat Bayle the Dread, but we’ve got more on that below.

How to beat Bayle the Dread in Elden Ring – boss battle tips

To defeat Bayle the Dread in Elden Ring, you need to be at your best – no matter the method you use. It’s a lot easier if you summon Igon at the beginning of the fight.

In order to summon Igon, you need to get hold of Igon’s Furled Finger.

To pick up Igon’s Furled Finger, you need to defeat the two dragons fighting each other just before the entrance of Jagged Peak. Defeat them and Igon will appear on the floor. Speak to them to be given the Igon’s Furled Finger key item.

Igon will prove a useful distraction and won’t give Bayle the Dread more health. Honestly, it’s so worth going through the effort of defeating those dragons to unlock the Igon summon (you also get some great dialogue to boot!).

Now, in terms of strategies and tips to beat Bayle the Dread, you’re best off following the advice from this helpful YouTube video guide by Soldier_1stClass:

Based on the handy video above, we recommend you stick with what Soldier_1stClass tells you. Defeat the small Ancient Dragon-Man boss in Dragon’s Pit to get hold of the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana.

This weapon should be one of the best you can use against Bayle. Its Dragonwound Slash Ash of War will be your best friend (it’ll also help defeat those dragons to unlock Igon’s Furled Finger).

In terms of other items used in the build above that will prove useful we have the Godfrey Icon to enhance charged attacks, Ritual Sword Talisman to increase your attack power at full health, Shard of Alexander to increase skill damage. A Talisman that reduces fire damage will definitely be useful. One that reduces lightning damage will help, too.

Finally, the Stonebarb Cracked Tear will help you perform more stance breaks on Bayle the Dread – heavy weapons work best to break Bayle’s stance!

Moving onto basic tips for the fight itself, Bayle is not parryable so don’t even try. When Bayle spits fire underneath his body? Run away, don’t dodge. Just run.

Using weapons that inflict big bleed is a good way to deal more damage. That White Mask and Bloodfiend’s Arm combo could be good (if you don’t use the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana).

Jump attacks will help out as timing charged attacks will prove tricky.

Bayle is also weak against Dragonwound Grease-imbued weapons. Bring the consumable item along with you if you decide against using the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana for whatever reason.

With all of these tips in mind (and the videos above) you should defeat Elden Ring’s Bayle the Dread soon enough. It will still be difficult but hopefully, we’ve helped in some way.

