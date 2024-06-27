Defeating Midra will earn you the Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame, which you can trade with Enia at the Roundtable Hold for either powerful weapon.

Plus, it’s worth fighting the boss for a cool cutscene and difficult fight – worth doing if you want to defeat all bosses in the DLC, too!

Read on to find out where to find the Elden Ring Midra location and how to beat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flames.

Elden Ring Midra location – where to find them

You’ll find Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flames, in Midra’s Manse, next to the Second Floor Chamber Site of Grace.

You’ll find Midra’s Manse northwest of the Finger ruins of Rhia location. Actually getting to the Second Floor Chamber Site of Grace, however, is another thing and requires you to take a few steps.

For this, we think it’s best you follow this helpful YouTube video guide by WoW Quests:

The video above shows you how to find Midra’s Manse and then the boss location itself from the Main Gate Plaza Site of Grace.

You’ll spot the exact location of Midra’s Manse in the YouTube guide at around the 18-minute mark.

We’ll guide you through the process once you have reached Midra’s Manse:

Once inside, hit the painting on the left of the hall to reveal a hidden passage. Get through here and turn right at the end of the corridor. Enter the door immediately to the left and then turn right. Keep following the path until you can activate a lever. Activate the lever and head up the ladder that appears.

Keep going until you spot a ladder to your right and climb up it. Keep going (be careful not to fall!) and you’ll have reached the Midra’s Library Site of Grace.

From here, head down the ladder immediately to your right. Go to the room with the large painting to your left and strike the painting to reveal another hidden pathway. Go up the stairs to your right and climb the ladder. Pull the lever.

Head back down to the large room where you initially went down following the Midra’s Library Site of Grace and follow the path ahead to eventually find the Second Floor Chamber Site of Grace.

From there, head through the doorway to the right of the Site of Grace, turn right again and follow the screams to Midra. Defeat the first small boss to unlock the Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flames boss battle.

How to beat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flames in Elden Ring

To defeat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flames in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you have to be at your best and we recommend summoning your Mimic as soon as the main (second) part of the boss battle begins (be ready to dodge quickly).

It’s perfectly possible to defeat Midra without using a Mimic but it will be a lot easier with one.

We also recommend using weapons that inflict bleed and frostbite. Midra is weak against both, and that White Mask Helm and Bloodfiend’s Arm combo is looking pretty good.

In fact, heavier weapons should work well, as Midra is susceptible to stance breaks, too. Use three parries to break the stance of the tricky boss, as well.

Swarm of Flies works a treat, too!

This YouTube video by Jay Dunna shows you how to beat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame, too and gives some tips on the best build to use – it also shows how useful your Mimic can be!

Of course, these are just general tips on how to defeat Midra, Lord of the Frenzied Flame, in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. There are many ways you can do it, but inflicting bleed is always a safe bet against any boss.

Now, get out there and defeat Midra to earn the Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame.

