The massive club-like weapon is mighty, and if upgraded correctly causes massive bleed damage, making it incredibly useful for those wanting to have the best bleed or Arcane build in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Essentially, if you want one of the strongest weapons in the DLC to make the game easier, you want the Bloodfiend's Arm.

Fortunately, it’s relatively easy to get hold of and you can pick it up pretty quickly in the DLC. You just need to know where to look.

Here’s where to find the Elden Ring Bloodfiend’s Arm location, how to get the Colossal Weapon, and why it’s proving so popular.

Why are people using Bloodfiend’s Arm as a weapon in Elden Ring?

People are using Bloodfiend’s Arm as a weapon in Elden Ring because it is ridiculously strong.

This Reddit thread sums up perfectly why it’s proving so popular, claiming that the "Bloodfiend Arm = easy button".

The original poster on the thread explains that "with proper scaling, you can get the bleed status up to around 220", which "makes very short work of some of [the game’s] bosses".

One comment in the thread explains how they "watched a streamer do 7,500 plus damage within a period of two charged attacks at the opening of a boss fight [using Bloodfiend’s Arm], with attack buff incantations & wondrous physic applied before entering the room, of course".

On top of all that, the Bloodfiend’s Arm official item description is pretty cool: "Weapon used by the Bloodfiends. An arm pulled from the corpse of one of their kin, and wielded as a makeshift weapon.

"Having been sanctified by a blood ritual, this armament is capable of spraying blood stored within when executing a strong attack."

Understandably, you would want a Bloodfiend’s Arm for yourself based on all of the above. How do you get one? Read on to find out.

Elden Ring Bloodfiend’s Arm location - how to get it

The Bloodfiend’s Arm Colossal Weapon is dropped by a Bloodfiend in Shadow of the Erdtree.

We recommend you check out this super useful YouTube video guide by Ape Knight Gaming to discover where the Bloodfiend’s Arm weapon should drop (and how to best build your character with it to maximise damage):

The location and method shown in the video above is the only known spot to find a Bloodfiend which drops the Bloodfiend’s Arm Colossal Weapon. Skip to around 3:30 to find the location.

We’ve seen reports that they might randomly drop from any Bloodfiend you find, but heading to the group of Bloodfiends at the top of Prospect Town (south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace) and killing them all should guarantee you unlock the Bloodfiend’s Arm weapon.

It’s worth noting that you won’t have to kill all of them to get the weapon (only one of the club-wielding Bloodfiends will drop it) but you’ll more than likely be fighting the lot anyway.

You can always equip the Silver Scarab item to increase the chances of the weapon dropping, too.

Once you have the Bloodfiend’s Arm, it’s time to pair it with the White Mask Helm and become as overpowered as possible.

