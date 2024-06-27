Couple the White Mask with the Lord of Blood build and you’ll soon be playing with power.

Read on to find out where to find the Elden Ring White Mask location, how to get the powerful Helm, and what it does.

Elden Ring White Mask location – how to get it

To get the White Mask in Elden Ring, you need to kill one of the Nameless White Mask NPC invaders in Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.

Getting to Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum is its own thing, so you’re definitely best off following this incredibly helpful YouTube guide by AggyMatt, which shows you every step you need to take to unlock the White Mask Helm and how to complete the Varre questline:

Once you’ve got to Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, you need to open up the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace (around 4:35 in the video above for the route).

Now there, look across the ravine to where the massive red bird is. That’s where you need to go to find the Nameless White Mask NPC invader who carries the White Mask Helm. For the more exact location, head to around 5:25 in the video above for the route to take.

Defeat this Nameless White Mask NPC invader and you’ve unlocked the White Mask Helm.

Now, whatever you do, do not kill Mohg, Lord of Blood before you get the White Mask Helm. If you kill Mohg before getting the White Mask Helm, you can no longer unlock it until New Game Plus.

What does the White Mask do in Elden Ring?

The White Mask is a lightweight Helm which slightly raises attack power when there is blood loss nearby.

This appearance-changing Helm is part of the War Surgeon Set and increases your attack power by 10 per cent for 20 seconds when your enemy (or you) has been inflicted by blood loss.

The attack power of spells is increased with blood loss, too, not just attack power from weapons.

The in-game description of the White Mask in Elden Ring reads: "Bloodstained, faintly grinning mask. Worn by war surgeons who were effectively mercy killers.

"The Lord of Blood's curse enlivens the wearer when bloodletting occurs. Slightly raises attack power when there is blood loss nearby."

It’s a useful piece of armour that you’ll want to get hold of if you want to deal more damage.

Remember, you have to get it before you kill Mohg, Lord of Blood.

