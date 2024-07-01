A successfully timed parry will block an enemy attack and allow you to hit back with a powerful return attack.

It’s an incredibly useful skill to learn. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t make it entirely obvious how to parry.

Fortunately, we’re here to teach you this important skill. First things first, you’ll need a shield.

Read on to find out how to parry in Elden Ring and how to add the parrying skill to your shield.

How to parry in Elden Ring

To parry in Elden Ring, you need to use a shield equipped with an appropriate parrying skill. Press the skill button (L2/LT) with the correct timing to parry an incoming attack.

Essentially, you need to press L2/LT to raise your shield just as the enemy’s attack is about to hit you. Successfully time your parry and the enemy will recoil or be knocked back and you won’t be damaged.

Don’t time it successfully and you will receive less damage as you’ve blocked an attack but your stamina will take a big hit.

Practice makes perfect when it comes to parry timing but it’s worth noting that each size of shield/parry skill type has its own parry window.

Before you get ahead of yourself, not all attacks can be parried and bosses will likely need to be parried multiple times before you knock them from their stance.

You can only parry if your shield has a parry skill. Let’s move on to how to add parrying to your shield in Elden Ring.

How to add parry to your shield in Elden Ring

While some shields, such as the Buckler, have the parry skill included – others do not. You will need to add parry to your shield to make sure you can parry with it.

You’ll need to equip Ash of War items such as Golden Parry, Carian Retaliation, Storm Wall, and Thops’s Barrier to your shields to be able to parry. The standard Parry Ash of War, even, will work fine (though not as good as Golden Parry or Carian Retaliation).

As per this incredibly helpful YouTube video guide on how to parry in Elden Ring by GrubMagnet Gaming, you can find and purchase the Parry Ash of War at the Warmaster’s Shack (north of the Gatefront Site of Grace).

Once you purchase or find a parry Ash of War, head to a Site of Grace menu and onto ‘Ashes of War’. Here, select the shield or weapon you wish to apply the Parry skill to and choose to set it.

Now, get out there and parry some attacks!

