Elden Ring Abyssal Woods: How to survive the new location
Are we out of the woods yet?
Elden Ring's massively anticipated DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has been both infuriating and delighting fans since its release last week. To call it a challenge would be an understatement.
Even if you managed to pass the required challenges in the base game, this DLC has some of the most unforgiving bosses we've ever experienced, and areas we're scared to enter even with the most OP build.
One such area is the Abyssal Woods.
It's optional, so you don't have to play this section. But it's an awesome location, with aesthetics and themes similar to those in Bloodborne, so it would be a shame to miss... just prepare yourself for a challenge.
Let's take a look at what you can expect in the Abyssal Woods, and how to survive.
Where is Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring?
We should flag here that the isn't an area you can reach straight away. You'll need to have reached the Shadow Keep, which is in Scadu Altus region but quite far along.
Once you've got there, look for the boats with the flames in the courtyard. Climb down a ladder to the east of them, and then walk into the waterfall until you find another ladder to descend. You'll find yourself in a room with a wall you can break through to reveal a path, at the end of which is a coffin you can climb into.
The coffin will take you to a new location. From here, head south from the flooded Ruins of Unte until you get to a series of waterfalls (and a large golem, so be careful with that). Now, follow the cliffside on the left (making sure to rest at the fire) and look out for the gaps. You might need a horse to jump them!
Eventually, you'll get to a cliff edge with grave-type platforms protruding down the rockface. Jump down these and head south down the river until you get to more of the same kind of gravestones protruding down a cliff to another area.
Descend them, follow the cliff wall and you'll find the entrance to the Darklight Catacombs.
Complete this dungeon, beat the boss, and you can enter the Abyssal Woods!
How to survive Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring
Probably the best way to survive the Abyssal Woods, especially if you're not a confident fighter, is to hide in the bushes and not get seen.
Embrace your inner Solid Snake and treat it like a stealth mission.
Be patient, observe the patterns of the enemy, and only move when there's an opening. But is there another option?
How to kill the Abyssal Woods Untouchables in Elden Ring
As we've said, this is a tough area. An infuriating enemy that you'll come across is the Aged One, a beast with bright yellow eyes dotted about its bloated head. Lovely, right?
And if they so much as touch you, they'll drive your Tarnished to madness. At first, we think it's impossible to kill them, but this is not the case. You can beat them by upping their aggro, then parrying their deadly attack.
Be careful not to let them touch you, and good luck!
