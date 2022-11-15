The UK-based competition features the best of the best in the pro scene. This includes teams such as Complexity Gaming, Team FUTWIZ, Fnatic, and FOKUS. You’ll also spot officially licensed esports teams taking on the competition, with Atlanta United FC, PSG, AFC Ajax, and Manchester City all involved.

The FIFA 23 EA Sports Cup is a professional 2v2 tournament that is running right now. The live-streamed tournament pits 20 teams of two together in a traditional football tournament schedule, with group matches that lead on to quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finally, the final itself.

It’s set to be an exciting tournament and one you won’t want to miss if FIFA 23 esports is your jam. Read on to find out everything there is to know about the EA Sports Cup in FIFA 23, including how it works, how to watch it (and when), and when its end date is.

What is the EA Sports Cup in FIFA 23?

The EA Sports Cup in FIFA 23 is an offline competitive 2v2 tournament featuring 20 teams containing two players each. The teams of pros have been placed in four groups of five – Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D.

Each team will play each other team twice in the group stage earning three points for a win, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams of each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. From then on, the tournament enters into the knockout stage, starting with the quarter-finals before heading into the semi-finals, and the final.

The FIFA 23 EA Sports Cup is taking place in the UK and has a prize pool of $250,000 according to esports.net. As with any prize pool, teams will be awarded their share of the money based on finishing positions.

How to watch EA Sports Cup

You can watch the FIFA 23 EA Sports Cup on the official EA Sports FIFA esports YouTube or Twitch Channel. During the group stages, tournament matches are live-streamed every Monday from 17th October through to 5th December. Each week, the matches are streamed live at 6pm GMT.

You can find the updated group standings on the official EA site, which also contains the schedule for the upcoming matches and which team is playing which team in all four groups.

When does the EA Sports Cup end?

The FIFA 23 EA Sports Cup ends on 21st January 2023. This has been confirmed by EA as the scheduled date for the final match of the tournament.

Here is the complete list of end dates for the EA Sports Cup in FIFA 23 stages:

Group Stage: 5th December 2022

5th December 2022 Quarter-Finals: 16th January 2023

16th January 2023 Semi-Finals: 18th January 2023

18th January 2023 Final: 21st January 2023

Hopefully, the real FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is as exciting as the EA Sports Cup.

