Now I wouldn't tell Ariel, but fishing is a key part of any life sim - and Dreamlight Valley of course includes the feature in a very Disney-esque way.

Magical life simulator Disney Dreamlight Valley is here to brighten up our lives where sadly Disney is not real, allowing us to befriend Mickey, Minnie and all manner of Disney-Pixar characters.

However you'll need a fishing rod and know how to use it first - so if you're after a fresh catch and hoping to make some wholesome fish sandwiches, we have just the guide for you.

How to get Fishing Rod in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As one of the game's key tools, the fishing rod is thankfully obtainable early on in the game during the main tutorial.

Just follow these easy steps:

Find the watering can near the starting house Head towards Scrooge McDuck where you'll see a pickaxe near some rocks Pick up the pickaxe, which will allow you to break rocks Head down the stairs, break the rocks and enter the meadow Pick up the broken fishing rod at the nearby pond Take the fishing rod to Goofy to fix

The fishing rod is one of the four royal tools you need to progress past the tutorial, so it should be fairly obvious to find. However, once you get your hands on the fishing rod, you'll still need to know how to use it...

How to catch fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The fishing rod will automatically be equipped in your inventory.

Luckily, fish are available in all the ponds in the meadows, so you'll have no shortage of available fishing spots. You can spot a bite by the circles of bubbles that will appear on the water when a fish is present.

To use the fishing rod, you'll have to open the inventory and press the hook tool. You'll then have to align yourself with your chosen bubble circle, and cast your rod so that it lands in the middle of the circle.

After a few seconds you'll get a bite, but you'll have to complete a timing minigame to reel in your catch. A large circle will appear, and you'll have to press the pull button (shown in the bottom left corner) as soon as the circle aligns with the smaller circle around your rod. Get the timing right and you will successfully catch a fish!

How to make Fish Sandwiches for Mickey

Cooking is a big part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Disney

Now you have some fish, you can serve a dish for the famous mouse mascot Ratatouille style. Thankfully, you'll only need two ingredients for fish sandwiches: Rainbow Trout and Wheat.

You'll have to make two fish sandwiches to complete the mission Missing Mine, so there should be plenty of on-screen prompts. However if in doubt, all you have to do is interact with the stove in your kitchen and place the two ingredients into the pot - far easier than normal cooking!

The mission also requires you to make crudités, which you can learn all about in our guide on how to make crudités for Mickey.

