This avatar will be the physical representation of you in the game world, allowing you to interact with Disney princesses and other heroes/villains from all your favourite Disney flicks.

Now that Disney Dreamlight Valley has launched into the world (it's even on Xbox Game Pass !), you'll need to create an avatar for your character in the game.

You might have heard some chatter about importing an avatar into a game. What's all that about, and do you need to worry about it? Keep on reading to find out!

How to create your Disney Dreamlight Valley avatar

To create an avatar in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all you need to do is open the game, start a new game from the main menu, and follow the instructions on the screen.

You'll first have to choose a general vibe for your character, then you'll be able to customise their eyes, brows, nose, mouth, jaw, hairstyle, body type, face paint and facial hair on the next screen.

If you don't actually own the game yet, or you're not ready to sit down and play just yet, there is another option: you can create an avatar on any PC using a free piece of software called the Disney Dreamlight Valley Avatar Designer Tool.

You can find this tool on Steam, Microsoft or the Epic Games Store. To make your avatar using the bespoke tool, simply download the software onto a PC or laptop and once you're in it, follow the steps on screen.

Note: the Avatar Designer Tool software doesn't seem to exist on Nintendo Switch, Xbox or PlayStation. If you don't have a PC, your only option is to open up the full game and create an avatar by clicking "new game" on the main menu.

How import an avatar into Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you've made your custom character using the Avatar Designer Tool on PC, you might be wondering how to import said avatar into Disney Dreamlight Valley itself. Don't worry, this is a pretty simple process!

In the start menu of the Avatar Designer Tool, you'll see an option to "show avatar code". Click there and make a note/take a screenshot of the code that is shown. Note that this code will only be valid for 24 hours.

Now, close the Avatar Designer Tool and open up the full-game version of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Therein, you need to select "new game" from the main menu. When you get to the avatar preset screen, you should see a button at the bottom marked "import avatar". Click it, type in the code and your character will be imported. It really is as easy as that.

