If you're wondering how to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all you have to do is put the right ingredients onto a stove/hob. It really is that simple!

If you've played Disney Dreamlight Valley for any amount of time, you will have noticed that there's an awful lot of cooking to be done in the game.

Of course, ratatouille is one of the most iconic Disney meals of all time, and it does appear in the game as one of the things you can cook. Keep on reading to learn how to make ratatouille, along with all the other recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Already know how cooking works and what the different ingredient types are? You can jump ahead to the full list of recipes.

How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll need to bring the following ingredients to any of the stoves/hobs in the game: eggplant (AKA aubergine), zucchini (AKA courgette), onion, tomato, and the spice of your choice. Simply chuck those food items into any active hob and your job will be done. It was harder in the movie, right?

Read more:

Ingredient types in Disney Dreamlight Valley explained

Food groups are another key thing you need to know if you want to become a masterful chef in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some recipes will simply say things like 'fruit' or 'spice' rather than telling you a specific ingredient.

If the game asks you for dairy, what it really wants you to use is either butter or milk.

When the game says fish, your options are anglerfish, bass, bream, carp, catfish, cod, fugu, herring, kingfish, lancetfish, perch, pike, rainbow trout, salmon, sole, squid, swordfish, tilapia, tuna, walleye or white sturgeon.

If it's fruit the game asks for, go for either apple, banana, blueberry, cherry, coconut, gooseberry, lemon or raspberry.

In terms of grains, that code word refers to canola, rice, soya and wheat.

The shellfish in the game are named clam, crab, lobster, oyster, scallop and shrimp.

Your options in terms of spice are basil, garlic, ginger, mushroom and oregano. Don't ask us why mushrooms are in there.

The sweet choices on offer here are cocoa bean, sugarcane and vanilla.

And finally, if the game says vegetables, the food stuffs in that category are asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, corn, cucumber, eggplant, leek, lettuce, okra, onion, potato, pumpkin, spinach, tomato or zucchini.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Get ready for a very long list! Here is the full rundown of Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes and how to make each one of them with the ingredients available. Remember, whatever recipe you're making, all you need to do is chuck the relevant ingredients on the hob. No one tell Disney that isn't how cooking works!

More like this

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon - Apple, salmon and sugarcane

- Apple, salmon and sugarcane Apple Pie - Apple, butter and wheat

- Apple, butter and wheat Apple Sorbet - Apple, slush ice and sugarcane

- Apple, slush ice and sugarcane Arendellian Pickled Herring - Herring, garlic, lemon, onion and any spice

- Herring, garlic, lemon, onion and any spice Aurora’s Cake - Egg, milk, raspberry, sugarcane and wheat

- Egg, milk, raspberry, sugarcane and wheat Baked Carp - Carp and butter

- Carp and butter Banana Ice Cream - Banana, milk, slush ice and sugarcane

- Banana, milk, slush ice and sugarcane Banana Pie - Banana, butter and wheat

- Banana, butter and wheat Banana Split - Banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice and any sweet

- Banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice and any sweet Basil Omelet - Basil, cheese, egg and milk

- Basil, cheese, egg and milk Beignets - Canola, egg, sugarcane and wheat

- Canola, egg, sugarcane and wheat Bell Pepper Puffs - Bell pepper, egg and cheese

- Bell pepper, egg and cheese Berry Salad - Blueberry, gooseberry and raspberry

- Blueberry, gooseberry and raspberry Birthday Cake - Butter, cocoa bean, egg, sugarcane and wheat

- Butter, cocoa bean, egg, sugarcane and wheat Biscuits - Butter, sugarcane and wheat

- Butter, sugarcane and wheat Blueberry Pie - Blueberry, butter and wheat

- Blueberry, butter and wheat Bouillabaisse - Shrimp, any two shellfish, tomato and any vegetable

- Shrimp, any two shellfish, tomato and any vegetable Candy - Any sweet

- Any sweet Caramel Apples - Apple and sugarcane

- Apple and sugarcane Carp Salad - Carp, lettuce and lemon

- Carp, lettuce and lemon Carrot Cake - Carrot, egg, sugarcane and wheat

- Carrot, egg, sugarcane and wheat Cheese Platter - Cheese

- Cheese Cheesecake - Cheese, sugarcane, wheat and any fruit

- Cheese, sugarcane, wheat and any fruit Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod - Cod, cheese and wheat

- Cod, cheese and wheat Cherry Pie - Cherry, butter and wheat

- Cherry, butter and wheat Chilli Pepper Puffs - Chilli pepper, egg and cheese

- Chilli pepper, egg and cheese Chocolate Chip Cookies - Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane and wheat

- Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane and wheat Chocolate Ice Cream - Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane and wheat

- Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane and wheat Chocolate Waffles - Cocoa bean, egg, milk and wheat

- Cocoa bean, egg, milk and wheat Chowder - Any shellfish, any vegetable, milk and potato

- Any shellfish, any vegetable, milk and potato Coconut Cake - Coconut, egg, sugarcane and wheat

- Coconut, egg, sugarcane and wheat Coconut Ice Cream - Coconut, milk, slush ice and sugarcane

- Coconut, milk, slush ice and sugarcane Crackers - Any grain

- Any grain Creamy Garlic Scallops - Scallops, butter, garlic and lemon

- Scallops, butter, garlic and lemon Creamy Soup - Potato, any vegetable, milk and any spice

- Potato, any vegetable, milk and any spice Crepe - Egg, milk, vanilla and wheat

- Egg, milk, vanilla and wheat Crispy Baked Cod - Cod and wheat

- Cod and wheat Crudités - any vegetable except a lettuce

- any vegetable except a lettuce Eggplant Puffs - Eggplant, egg and cheese

- Eggplant, egg and cheese Fish 'n' Chips - The fish of your choice, canola, potato and wheat

- The fish of your choice, canola, potato and wheat Fish Creole - The fish of your choice, any vegetable, garlic and rice

- The fish of your choice, any vegetable, garlic and rice Fish Pasta - The fish of your choice garlic, milk and wheat

- The fish of your choice garlic, milk and wheat Fish Pie - The fish of your choice, butter and wheat

- The fish of your choice, butter and wheat Fish Risotto - The fish of your choice, butter and rice

- The fish of your choice, butter and rice Fish Salad - The fish of your choice, lemon and lettuce

- The fish of your choice, lemon and lettuce Fish Sandwiches - The fish of your choice (but not cod), and wheat

- The fish of your choice (but not cod), and wheat Fish Soup - The fish of your choice, milk and any vegetable

- The fish of your choice, milk and any vegetable Fish Steak - The fish of your choice, basil and tomato

- The fish of your choice, basil and tomato Fish Tacos - The fish of your choice, cheese, chilli pepper and corn

- The fish of your choice, cheese, chilli pepper and corn French Fries - Canola and potato

- Canola and potato Fruit Salad - The fruit of your choice

- The fruit of your choice Fruit Sorbet - Slush ice and any fruit but lemon

- Slush ice and any fruit but lemon Fugu Sushi - Fugu, rice and seaweed

- Fugu, rice and seaweed Gazpacho - Cucumber, tomato, onion and the spice of your choice

- Cucumber, tomato, onion and the spice of your choice Gray Stuff - Any dairy or eggs, cocoa and sugarcane

- Any dairy or eggs, cocoa and sugarcane Greek Pizza - Cheese, onion, tomato, wheat and the spice of your choice

- Cheese, onion, tomato, wheat and the spice of your choice Green Salad - Any vegetable and lettuce

- Any vegetable and lettuce Grilled Fish Entree - The fish your choice and the vegetable of your choice

- The fish your choice and the vegetable of your choice Grilled Fish - Just add the fish of your choice

- Just add the fish of your choice Grilled Vegetables - Corn, eggplant, seaweed or corn

- Corn, eggplant, seaweed or corn Grilled Veggie Platter - Three lots of the vegetable of your choice

- Three lots of the vegetable of your choice Gumbo - Chilli pepper, okra, onion, shrimp and tomato

- Chilli pepper, okra, onion, shrimp and tomato Hard Boiled Eggs - Just chuck in an egg

- Just chuck in an egg Hearty Salad - Lettuce and two lots of any vegetable

- Lettuce and two lots of any vegetable Hors d’Oeuvres - Just chuck in any spice

- Just chuck in any spice Ice Cream - Milk and slush ice and sugarcane

- Milk and slush ice and sugarcane Jam Waffles - Any fruit, egg, milk and wheat

- Any fruit, egg, milk and wheat Kappa Maki - Cucumber, seaweed and rice

- Cucumber, seaweed and rice Kronk’s Spinach Puffs - Canola, cheese and spinach

- Canola, cheese and spinach Lancetfish Paella - Lancetfish, shrimp, any shellfish, rice and tomato

- Lancetfish, shrimp, any shellfish, rice and tomato Large Seafood Platter - Four of any shellfish and lemon

- Four of any shellfish and lemon Leek Soup - Leek

- Leek Lemon Garlic Swordfish - Swordfish, garlic and lemon

- Swordfish, garlic and lemon Lemon Sorbet - Slush ice and lemon

- Slush ice and lemon Lobster Roll - Lobster, butter, garlic, lemon and wheat

- Lobster, butter, garlic, lemon and wheat Magura Sushi - Tuna, ginger, rice and seaweed

- Tuna, ginger, rice and seaweed Maki - The fish of your choice, seaweed and rice

- The fish of your choice, seaweed and rice Margherita Pizza - Cheese, tomato, any spice and wheat

- Cheese, tomato, any spice and wheat Marinated Herring - Onion and herring

- Onion and herring Mediterranean Salad - Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion and any spice

- Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion and any spice Meringue Pie - Butter, egg, lemon and wheat

- Butter, egg, lemon and wheat Mint Candy - Mint and sugarcane

- Mint and sugarcane Mint Chocolate - Butter, cocoa bean, milk and sugarcane

- Butter, cocoa bean, milk and sugarcane Mint Sorbet - Slush ice and mint

- Slush ice and mint Mushroom Pizza - Mushroom, cheese, tomato and wheat

- Mushroom, cheese, tomato and wheat Mushu’s Congee - Egg, garlic, ginger, mushroom and rice

- Egg, garlic, ginger, mushroom and rice Okra Soup - Okra

- Okra Omelet - Egg, cheese and milk

- Egg, cheese and milk Onion Puffs - Onion, egg and cheese

- Onion, egg and cheese Oyster Platter - Oyster and lemon

- Oyster and lemon Pan-fried Angler Fish - Anglerfish, potato, tomato and zucchini (AKA courgette)

- Anglerfish, potato, tomato and zucchini (AKA courgette) Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables - Bass and two of any vegetable

- Bass and two of any vegetable Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables - Tilapia and two of any vegetable

- Tilapia and two of any vegetable Pasta - Wheat and tomato

- Wheat and tomato Pastry Cream and Fruits - Three of any fruit, with milk and sugarcane

- Three of any fruit, with milk and sugarcane Pawpsicle - Slush ice, sugarcane and any fruit (that's not an apple and or lemon)

- Slush ice, sugarcane and any fruit (that's not an apple and or lemon) Peanut Butter Sandwich - Peanut and wheat

- Peanut and wheat Peanut Butter Waffles - Peanut, egg, milk and wheat

- Peanut, egg, milk and wheat Pickled Herring - Herring, lemon, onion and any spice

- Herring, lemon, onion and any spice Pizza - Tomato, cheese and wheat

- Tomato, cheese and wheat Plain Snow Cones - just chuck in some Slush Ice

- just chuck in some Slush Ice Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon - White sturgeon, basil, butter and lemon

- White sturgeon, basil, butter and lemon Porridge with Fruits - Any fruit, milk and wheat

- Any fruit, milk and wheat Porridge - Milk and wheat

- Milk and wheat Potato Leek Soup - Potato, leek, milk, mushroom and onion

- Potato, leek, milk, mushroom and onion Potato Puffs - Potato, egg and cheese

- Potato, egg and cheese Pottage - Potato, any spice and any vegetable

- Potato, any spice and any vegetable Pumpkin Puffs - Pumpkin, egg and cheese

- Pumpkin, egg and cheese Pumpkin Soup - Pumpkin, ginger, milk and any vegetable

- Pumpkin, ginger, milk and any vegetable Puree - Potato

- Potato Ranch Salad - Bell pepper, corn, lettuce, onion and tomato

- Bell pepper, corn, lettuce, onion and tomato Ratatouille - Eggplant, onion, tomato, zucchini (AKA courgette) and any spice

- Eggplant, onion, tomato, zucchini (AKA courgette) and any spice Red Fruit Pie - Raspberry, butter and wheat

- Raspberry, butter and wheat Red Fruit Sorbet - Gooseberry, raspberry, slush ice and sugarcane

- Gooseberry, raspberry, slush ice and sugarcane Roasted Asparagus - Asparagus and canola

- Asparagus and canola Sake Maki - Rice, salmon and seaweed

- Rice, salmon and seaweed Sake Sushi - Salmon and rice

- Salmon and rice Salad - Lettuce

- Lettuce Sauteed Mushrooms - Mushroom and butter

- Mushroom and butter Savory Fish - Any fish and lemon

- Any fish and lemon Scrambled Egg - Just an Egg

- Just an Egg Seafood Appetizer - Any shellfish

- Any shellfish Seafood Pasta - Any shellfish, milk and wheat

- Any shellfish, milk and wheat Seafood Pie - Any shellfish, butter and wheat

- Any shellfish, butter and wheat Seafood Platter - Two of any shellfish

- Two of any shellfish Seafood Salad - Any shellfish and lettuce

- Any shellfish and lettuce Seafood Soup - Any shellfish and two of any vegetable

- Any shellfish and two of any vegetable Seared Rainbow Trout - Rainbow trout, tomato and onion

- Rainbow trout, tomato and onion Shake - Butter or milk

- Butter or milk Simple Fried Perch - Perch, butter and wheat

- Perch, butter and wheat Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish - Anglerfish and peanuts

- Anglerfish and peanuts Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie - Gooseberry, butter and wheat

- Gooseberry, butter and wheat Sole Meuniere - Sole, butter, lemon and wheat

- Sole, butter, lemon and wheat Souffle - Cheese, egg and milk butter

- Cheese, egg and milk butter Sour Snow Cones - Lemon, slush ice and sugarcane

- Lemon, slush ice and sugarcane Spaghetti Arrabbiata - Chili pepper, tomato and wheat

- Chili pepper, tomato and wheat Spicy Baked Bream - Bream, butter and chili pepper

- Bream, butter and chili pepper Steamed Fugu - Fugu, garlic and ginger

- Fugu, garlic and ginger Sushi - Any fish (but not salmon) and rice

- Any fish (but not salmon) and rice Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak - Kingfish, lemon and sugarcane

- Kingfish, lemon and sugarcane Sweet Slush - Slush ice and any sweet (except sugarcane)

- Slush ice and any sweet (except sugarcane) Tamagoyaki - Egg and sugarcane

- Egg and sugarcane Tasty Salad - Cucumber, lettuce, any vegetable and any spice

- Cucumber, lettuce, any vegetable and any spice Tasty Veggies - Any vegetable and any spice

- Any vegetable and any spice Tekka Maki - Tuna, rice, seaweed and soya

- Tuna, rice, seaweed and soya Teriyaki Salmon - Salmon, ginger, rice, soya and sugarcane

- Salmon, ginger, rice, soya and sugarcane Tomato Soup - Tomato

- Tomato Tropical Pop - Coconut, any fruit, slush ice and sugarcane

- Coconut, any fruit, slush ice and sugarcane Tuna Burger - Tuna, any vegetable, lemon, onion and wheat

- Tuna, any vegetable, lemon, onion and wheat Vanilla Ice Cream - Milk, slush ice, sugarcane and vanilla

- Milk, slush ice, sugarcane and vanilla Vegetable Soup - Two of any vegetable

- Two of any vegetable Vegetarian Pizza - Two of any vegetable, cheese, tomato and wheat

- Two of any vegetable, cheese, tomato and wheat Vegetarian Stew - Carrot, onion and potato

- Carrot, onion and potato Vegetarian Taco - Any vegetable, cheese, chilli pepper and corn

- Any vegetable, cheese, chilli pepper and corn Veggie Casserole - Two of any vegetable, cheese and any spice

- Two of any vegetable, cheese and any spice Veggie Pasta - Any vegetable, tomato and wheat

- Any vegetable, tomato and wheat Veggie Pie - Any vegetable, butter and wheat

- Any vegetable, butter and wheat Veggie Skewers - Bell pepper, mushroom, onion and courgette

- Bell pepper, mushroom, onion and courgette Waffles - Egg, milk, wheat and any sweet

- Egg, milk, wheat and any sweet Walleye en Papillote - Walleye, any vegetable, basil and oregano

- Walleye, any vegetable, basil and oregano Wedding Cake - Butter, egg, sugarcane, vanilla and wheat

- Butter, egg, sugarcane, vanilla and wheat Wonderland Cookies - Butter, sugarcane, vanilla and wheat

- Butter, sugarcane, vanilla and wheat Zucchini Puffs - Zucchini (AKA courgette), egg and cheese

And that's your lot! Certainly, no one will be going hungry in Disney Dreamlight Valley any time soon.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.