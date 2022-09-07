Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox Game Pass? Best deals revealed

After all, buying games can get expensive, and any chance to save a few quid is very welcome in this day and age. So if this Disney spin on the Animal Crossing genre has caught your eye, you'll want to find the best deals and cheapest way to play it.

With Disney Dreamlight Valley launching into the world this week, it's only natural to wonder if the game is on Xbox Game Pass or any other subscription that you might already have.

Keep on reading and we'll run through all the key details on Disney Dreamlight Valley, Xbox Game Pass and how you can play the game without breaking the bank.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, we can confirm that Disney Dreamlight Valley is on Xbox Game Pass.

Existing subscribers to Microsoft's gaming service can download Dreamlight Valley onto their console or PC, or play it on the Cloud, at no added cost.

As Microsoft confirmed on the Xbox Wire blog, "members get early access, exclusive cosmetic rewards, and in-game currency for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new".

Latest deals

Best deals on Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you don't have Xbox Game Pass or you're playing on a platform that doesn't support it (like PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch), you might be wondering how to save a few bob on Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Buying Disney Dreamlight Valley directly from the PlayStation Store, the Nintendo eShop, Epic Games Store or Steam will cost you just shy of £25 GBP at the time of writing. Steam looks to be slightly cheaper, but only by a quid or so.

In terms of deals, we can see that prices start at £18.99 on CD Keys, which isn't a bad little saving, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than Xbox Game Pass on the market right now.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's worth noting that the game will eventually be free-to-play, but for now only paying customers can enter the early access version of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

And if you're wondering, there's no sign of the current early access version of Disney Dreamlight Valley coming to PS Plus, Nintendo Switch Online or any service beyond Game Pass.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.