You'll need to pay to play the early access version, or you could wait until next year to play it for free. The exact date on which Disney Dreamlight Valley will go free-to-play is yet to be confirmed, though.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley release date is very nearly here, with the game – which looks to be a Disney take on an Animal Crossing sort of experience – due to launch in an 'early access' form very soon.

The developers from Gameloft have explained: "Players participating in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access phase will be the first to explore Dreamlight Valley and receive exclusive rewards that they will keep once the game officially launches next year. Please stay tuned for more details on the exclusive rewards."

So, when can players jump into Disney Dreamlight Valley in the UK and beyond? Keep on reading to find out!

When is the Disney Dreamlight Valley release date?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley release date is Tuesday 6th September 2022, the developers have confirmed.

This date marks the start of an early access period for paying customers (those of us who buy the Founder's Pack), but it's worth noting that the game will go free-to-play at some point in 2023.

There really isn't long left to wait, then, which will be very exciting news for fans of both Disney characters and Animal Crossing-like games.

What time does Disney Dreamlight Valley come out in the UK?

The UK launch time for Disney Dreamlight Valley is 2pm BST on 6th September.

On Nintendo Switch, the Microsoft Store and Xbox, you should be able to pre-load the game now to get yourself prepared. On other platforms, you'll have to wait until launch time.

If you're reading this in another region, the chart below might come in handy.

Can I pre-order Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Time is running out if you want to order a copy before launch, but Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop, the Xbox Store and the Epic Games Store.

On Steam and the PlayStation Store, you can wish list the game, but you'll need to come back at launch time to actually buy it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay and story details

The gameplay of Disney Dreamlight Valley has been widely compared to that of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, but with Disney characters subbed in for the usual cute critters.

You can take a look at the official 'gameplay overview' trailer below to see the game in action! You'll be able to make your own character and build a community of Disney favourites.

Which consoles and platforms can play Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As you may have already heard, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Mac.

The PC and Mac release will be split across Steam and the Epic Games Store, so you shouldn't be short of ways to play!

Is there a Disney Dreamlight Valley trailer?

By this point, there are plenty of Disney Dreamlight Valley trailers doing the rounds, with the game being so close to launch.

While you wait for the release time in your region, check out this Disney Dreamlight Valley trailer and get yourself prepped.

