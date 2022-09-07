The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines crudités as "pieces of raw vegetables (such as celery or carrot sticks) served as an hors d'oeuvre often with a dip." But in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, how exactly are you meant to make these tasty treats to get that mouse off your case?

So, you've started playing Disney Dreamlight Valley . Everyone was having a nice time. It was all going well until Mickey Mouse tasked you with making some crudités. We've all been there, right?

Well, there's a fair amount of cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley (not just in the Ratatouille bits) but this just so happens to be one of the easier culinary challenges. Read on and we'll tell you how to do it.

How to make crudités for Mickey in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make crudités in Disney Dreamlight Valley, this is what you'll need to:

Make sure you have at least one vegetable in your inventory (anything but a lettuce will do)

Head to the hob/stove in your kitchen and interact with it

Throw one vegetable into the pot

These simple steps will make you one portion of crudités, so you'll need to repeat this five times in order to tick off the 'five crudités' requirement in the Missing Minnie mission.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Remember that lettuce is the only vegetable in the game that cannot be turned into crudités. Preparing a lettuce will make you a salad instead. That's still a nice tasty option, but it's not what Mickey and Minnie are after in this instance. Use a carrot, a tomato or a cucumber - or literally any veggie that isn't a lettuce.

If all of this food chat has made you hungry for real-life crudités, check out some of the recipes from our chums at BBC Good Food. Real food is always better than virtual food, right?

Read more:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.