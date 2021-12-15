Call of Duty Warzone update today: Full patch notes revealed (15th December)

If you booted up your console or PC this morning, you may have noticed that a Call of Duty Warzone update went live in the early hours (from a UK time zone perspective).

Raven Software has shared the full patch notes for this update, which seems to rebalance some of the weapons in the recently launched Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 crossover with Warzone, so we’ve pulled all that juicy information together for you.

Presumably, this update also helped to set the stage for the Call of Duty Christmas event, Festive Fervor, which will kick off tomorrow.

In terms of everything else in today’s update, we’ve got the info that you need below. Check it out!

Call of Duty Warzone update today: Full patch notes for 15th December

Raven Software shared a tweet and a blog post to reveal the patch notes for today’s Call of Duty Warzone update, and we’ve included them in full for you below!

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Includes Bug Fixes and Weapon adjustments!



Tune in later today for an update from #TeamRICOCHET on @CallofDuty channels.



The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 15th): https://t.co/c5RLdmMEW6 pic.twitter.com/uVV1keoPMM — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 15, 2021

Ricochet Anti-Cheat

Stay tuned for an update from #TeamRICOCHET later today, December 15th.

Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Weapons.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to infil prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing Players to experience framerate drops if respawning with a Player Title and Calling Card Frame equipped.

Fixed an issue causing the Voice Chat output device setting to revert back to Default Communication Device.

Fixed an issue preventing Vanguard Seasonal Challenges from appearing and/or tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where EM2 (BOCW) Recoil was not being properly increased.

Fixed an issue causing the k98 Scout 10.0x Telescopic Optic to incorrectly increase Aim Down Sight Speeds.

Fixed an issue causing Players to unintentionally ADS-in and ADS-out.

For more information on live issues, please visit our Warzone Trello Board.

Weapons Adjustments

The Type 100 (VG) 8mm Nambu 20 Round Mags Attachment name has been updated to 8mm Nambu 30 Round Mags.

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG), Recoil increased

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG), Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.5

Attachment Adjustments

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums:

Move Speed decreased by 2%

ADS Move Speed decreased by 3%

8mm Klauser Rifle 50 Round Mags:

Move Speed increased by 2%

ADS Move Speed increased by 2%

Loading Screens

Krampus stole a few of the images that are normally present on our Loading Screen. We’ve created a Trello card asking for their safe return.

And that’s your lot! We’ll keep bringing you the latest Call of Duty news as it happens.

