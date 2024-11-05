CoD BO6 Separation Anxiety code: How to solve the puzzle
Tell me the numbers.
During the Separation Anxiety mission in CoD Black Ops 6, you will need to solve a puzzle to access the first mirror shard.
The puzzle is a scavenger hunt to track down three numbers, allowing the player access to a wooden chest.
Fortunately, if you don't wish to complete the puzzle and just want to enter the code straight away, you can.
Considering this mission is close to the game's conclusion, it's understandable if you just want to get through it and reach the end.
Keep reading for the access codes in Call of Duty and how to find them if you want to look.
How to solve the Separation Anxiety puzzle in Black Ops
The objective markers will send you to three different locations: the desk, a trophy cabinet, and a tea party. Each location will have a clue on how to solve the puzzle and get the number required for the code, which comprises three numbers.
Desk clue
The desk clue reads, "Working hard and wanting more. Always seek the highest score." The desk has three tests, with the highest score being nine, so the first number is nine.
Scout clue
The scout clue will take the player to a trophy cabinet filled with trophies and badges. The clue reads, "Count them all and let's begin. Trophies minus badges will get you the win."
Here, you need to count how many badges and trophies there are, with six trophies and five badges. Six minus five is one, which means the following number is a one.
Tea party clue
Here, you're led to a tea party, which is a bit creepy, but once you get past that, it's time to read the next clue, which says, "They came for tea and friendly chat. Count the guests and double that."
There are four guests in total, so double that is eight, which is the final number needed to go and open the chest.
What is the Separation Anxiety code in BO6?
Head to the wooden box adorned with a heart on the front and pop in the code 918.
It's entirely up to you whether you complete the puzzle or not; you can simply enter the code and move on immediately.
