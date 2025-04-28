But it's only set to get better from here, with Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded right around the corner – here's what you need to know.

CoD BO6 Season 3 Reloaded is currently scheduled to begin on Thursday 1st May at 5pm BST.

While this is the official launch time for the game, players will be able to pre-download the update before it begins so once the clock hits 5pm you can jump straight in.

This start time also coincides with the end of the currently ongoing Black Ops Tribute Event, so if you want to get your hands on the John Black Ops Operator skin, you don't have long left.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What to expect from CoD BO6 Season 3 Reloaded

There's plenty of new content coming to BO6 with Season 3 Reloaded, but the biggest additions are the second wave of this season's maps.

Signal (6v6, 2v2) and Haven (6v6) are the two brand-new maps joining the rotation, while Blazetown hits our screens as a variant of Nuketown as part of a 420-themed event.

Of course, no big update would be complete without new weapons, which is why the Ladra Submachine Gun will be introduced, alongside a Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion to turn the assault rifle into a rocket launcher.

For perks, we've got the Vendetta Perk, that will mark your killer's location whenever you're killed for a short period.

Shattered Veil is set for a few changes too. Directed Mode is introduced to offer unique rewards for completing the main quest, alongside the Ray Gun Mark II and Frost Blast Field Upgrade becoming available in all modes.

Lastly, ranked Warzone players will be delighted to learn that Verdansk Ranked will be made available for trios, debuting alongside some small tweaks to the map.

Read more on CoD BO6:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.