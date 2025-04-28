When is CoD BO6 Season 3 Reloaded? Release date and what to expect
New maps, Verdansk Ranked and more.
For many, Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been the biggest and best to date.
Whether it's the return of Verdansk, the new Shattered Veil Zombies map, or the host of new weapons, it's been an absolute blast so far.
But it's only set to get better from here, with Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded right around the corner – here's what you need to know.
CoD BO6 Season 3 Reloaded release date
CoD BO6 Season 3 Reloaded is currently scheduled to begin on Thursday 1st May at 5pm BST.
While this is the official launch time for the game, players will be able to pre-download the update before it begins so once the clock hits 5pm you can jump straight in.
This start time also coincides with the end of the currently ongoing Black Ops Tribute Event, so if you want to get your hands on the John Black Ops Operator skin, you don't have long left.
What to expect from CoD BO6 Season 3 Reloaded
There's plenty of new content coming to BO6 with Season 3 Reloaded, but the biggest additions are the second wave of this season's maps.
Signal (6v6, 2v2) and Haven (6v6) are the two brand-new maps joining the rotation, while Blazetown hits our screens as a variant of Nuketown as part of a 420-themed event.
Of course, no big update would be complete without new weapons, which is why the Ladra Submachine Gun will be introduced, alongside a Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion to turn the assault rifle into a rocket launcher.
For perks, we've got the Vendetta Perk, that will mark your killer's location whenever you're killed for a short period.
Shattered Veil is set for a few changes too. Directed Mode is introduced to offer unique rewards for completing the main quest, alongside the Ray Gun Mark II and Frost Blast Field Upgrade becoming available in all modes.
Lastly, ranked Warzone players will be delighted to learn that Verdansk Ranked will be made available for trios, debuting alongside some small tweaks to the map.
