How to help Alfira the Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3

Alfira is located just east of the Druid’s Grove, on a dirt track leading to a lookout point that overlooks the sea.

Before talking to Alfira, we cannot recommend enough that you use Speak with Animals to listen to what the squirrels in front of her have to say. We won’t spoil it, but it’s very funny.

Alfira is trying to write a song but can’t quite figure out what to do. After talking with her, you will eventually be able to offer a lending hand to her by going for the option “Let me see if I can help”, but make sure to save before the next section as it’s quite a difficult Performance Check.

You’ll be presented with three options after this:

“First things first—what's the song about?”

“Hand me that lute. We can perform together.” (Charisma check)

Leave.

You can either go for the first option, where Alfira will tell you about her old teacher. From here, you can encourage her to keep going and a cutscene will play out with her performing the song.

Alternatively, you can opt for the second option if you roll a 15 or higher on a Charisma Check. If you fail at first, there is another chance with a Charisma Check requiring you to roll only a 10 this time.

If you pass either of these Checks and aren’t overtly nasty to her, she will gift you Lihala’s Lute which, when equipped, will grant you Bard Class Actions. You’ll even be able to play a number of songs, which you can perform at any time and earn gold by busking with the songs being the following:

Bard Dance

Old Time Battles

The Power

Sing for Me

The Queen's High Seas

Of Divinity and Sin

You’ll also gain proficiency with musical instrument,s but only if you keep the lute equipped, otherwise your character won’t learn properly.

Alfira and The Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you selected The Dark Urge as your origin, you will be able to experience a unique plot point regarding Alfira. Even if you didn’t help her, once you have spoken with Kagha in the Druid’s Grove, Alfira will show up at your camp and ask if she can join you and your party.

After falling asleep, you’ll come to and find blood all over your hands and a brutally murdered Alfira lying at your feet. There are a number of options available to you at this point.

You can take a moment to appreciate the murder, perform a Stealth Roll to attempt to move the body, or wash the blood from your hands. If you don’t wash your hands then a party member can pin the crime on you and you can admit or deny it. If you were able to wash your hands, when you deny it you can pass a Deception Check to blame it on a boar.

Whatever the outcome, your character will become Inspired, awarding you The Haunted One: Snipping the Chords.

The next time you rest, a mysterious Goblin Butler will appear to gift you the Deathstalker Mantle, a very rare cloak with the following feature.

The Shadow Itself – You gain expertise in Stealth Checks. Once per turn when you kill an enemy, shroud yourself in primeval darkness to become invisible for 2 turns.

How to save Alfira from the Dark Urge in Baldur's Gate 3

If you're doing a Dark Urge playthrough but can't bear for Alfira to come to any harm, players have figured out a clever way to keep her alive - at the expense of another hapless innocent.

YouTuber Sizzle has a great video explaining this down below and credits Redditor /u/Icy-Confusion-5653 for the find:

Essentially, what you need to do is ensure that you've spoken with Kagha or have helped her complete her song and then switch to non-lethal damage, knock her out and immediately go to camp.

In her place, Dragonborn Quil Grootslang will arrive at the camp seeking refuge.

After this, the encounter plays out the same way with you finding yourself standing above their dead body.

Once you leave camp, you can find Alfira in her usual spot and when you speak to her she'll simply say: "It's still rough, but my song is getting there."

On the next Long Rest, you will still recieve the Deathstalker Mantle.

