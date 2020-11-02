God of War Ragnarok release date: Trailer, gameplay and story plus latest news

Fans of the popular and long-running video game series God of War have been eagerly awaiting any news about the next game in the franchise and, at the PS5 showcase event, they got their wish as God of War: Ragnarok was announced.

Details are still scarce for the sequel at the moment with the news not long announced, but we will keep updating this page with information as and when we get it – and we hope we get more soon as our excitement levels are high for this one.

The last God of War was released to critical acclaim back in 2018 and was the winner of a ton of awards, so it’s no surprise that a sequel is on the way and fans are losing their minds over its announcement.

Here’s everything we know so far about the latest game in the God of War series. If you’re looking for news on other upcoming releases, and there are a lot of them, we have many covered ranging from Lego Star Wars to Gotham Knights to Ashes of Creation.

When is the God of War Ragnarok release date?

All we know so far is that the game is set to be released at some point in 2021. If it does stick to that year, do not expect it until the latter part with Sony most likely eyeing it as one of their big games for the 2021 gaming season.

Can I pre-order God of War Ragnarok?

Not yet! The game is eyeing a release in 2021, although it is early days so this could change. You can, however, pre-order a number of games that are still a way off from release so we expect the game to start being listed soon.

What platforms can I get God of War Ragnarok on?

Just the one – the PS5 as this is a Sony exclusive – we can only imagine how good this will look when we play it on the super-powerful machine. Hopefully, we will all be able to get one by then as PS5 pre-orders have not proved to be easy!

What is the God of War Ragnarok story?

Sony are keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to God of War: Ragnarok but we do know a few things. For one, look for the big teased fight between Kratos and Thor to kick off in spectacular fashion when we get our hands on the game.

Expect more detailed information to start being released over the coming months as the promotional campaign really kicks off- but we are eager to learn as much as we can about the much-anticipated sequel.

Is there a trailer for God of War Ragnarok?

Revealed to the delight of many at the PS5 Showcase event,

Visit our hub for more Technology news or check out our guide to video game releases 2020.