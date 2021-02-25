When is the Gran Turismo 7 release date? Pre-order, trailer and latest news

Sony knows how to make a good racing game and Gran Turismo has been one the leading lights in that field for quite some time.

The franchise began on the original PlayStation back in 1997 and the most recent version, Gran Turismo Sport, arrived on the PlayStation 4 in 2017.

Gran Turismo 7 has been eagerly awaited by fans, and was expected to arrive this year. However it has since been delayed with no set release date in place. There is a chance that we could hear more about it at the PlayStation State of Play Livestream event that takes place tonight, February 25th, though.

But what can we expect to see when we finally get our hands on the latest game? Here is all we know so far.

When is the Gran Turismo 7 release date?

Gran Turismo 7 was revealed last June by Sony as the first iteration of the franchise on the PlayStation 5, and it was expected that it would be made available this year. However, due to delays brought on by the pandemic and staff having to work from home, it has now been pushed back to 2022, with an exact date to be confirmed.

What platforms can I get Gran Turismo 7 on?

This is one that will be exclusively available on the PS5, and we would hope that by then PS5 stock will be much more readily available than it has been since the launch last November. Naturally, fans of the franchise will be hoping that GT7 becomes one of the best PS5 games.

Gran Turismo 7 gameplay

We can expect to learn more about Gran Turismo 7 in the coming months, but we do know a few things about what we can expect when we finally get to play it next year.

GT Simulation Mode will be back, so the single-player campaign will be a focus of the game – along with multiplayer to race against your friends. Special Events, Championships, Driving School and traditional racing tracks and vehicles will be featured too while GT Sport Mode, Brand Central and Discover are all making a comeback following their introduction in Gran Turismo Sport.

One thing we can be sure of is that the game will look stunning on the new PS5 console and it will take advantage of the functionality that the stylish dual-sense controller has. The thought of playing this in 4K HDR and at 60 frames per second is certainly one that is making 2022 feel a long way off.

Can I pre-order Gran Turismo 7?

Too soon, unfortunately. There have been several PS5 games that are still a way off that have been put up for pre-order at GAME, but Gran Turismo 7 is not one of them. We will be keeping a close eye on when it does go live though and we will let you know as soon as it does. In the meantime, there are lots of other PS5 games that you might want to try.

Is there a trailer for Gran Turismo 7?

Indeed there is. Check out the official announcement trailer and see just how good this game looks on the new generation of console.

