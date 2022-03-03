We have over 400 cars at launch in the game, a massive number, from some of the biggest and best car brands out there. But what good is a car to race if you have nowhere to race it - well that has been taken care of thanks to a huge range of courses to drive around on.

Racing fans rejoice because Gran Turismo 7 is here and it looks like all the stops have been pulled out for the latest in the long-running series. But which iconic circuits can you expect to find on the GT7 track list?

So, what tracks are in Gran Turismo 7? Keep on reading to find out all the key details about the ones that are based on real places, and the ones that are entirely fictitious!

Gran Turismo 7 track list revealed

As expected, we have a mix of both real-life tracks from the racing world, and some conjured up by the minds at Polyphony Digital.

Real tracks in Gran Turismo 7

All these locations are taken from the real world - so you'll get to experience what it is like driving around the iconic Brands Hatch.

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos)

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Autopolis

Brands Hatch

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Daytona International Speedway

Fuji International Circuit

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Mount Panorama

Nurburgring

Red Bull Ring

Suzuka Circuit

Tsukuba Circuit

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Willow Springs

Fictional tracks in Gran Turismo 7

And these are the courses that have been designed especially for the game - which means these are the ones that you can have some real fun with as the developers were not limited to actual locations.

Alsace Village

Autodrome Lago Maggiore

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

BB Raceway

Circuit Sainte-Croix

Colorado Springs

Deep Forest Raceway

Dragon Trail

Fishermans Ranch

High Speed Ring

Kyoto Driving Park

Northern Isle Speedway

Sardegna Road/Sardegna Windmills

Special Stage Route X

Tokyo Expressway

Trial Mountain

Gran Turismo 7, which comes from Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment, is out this Friday and if you are anything like us, you will likely have already blocked out the entire weekend from non-gaming distractions. We'll see you on the track!

