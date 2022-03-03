This looks to be the biggest and best game yet in the long-running GT series with multiple tracks ready to stage some exciting races. You will likely be spending a ton of time with this game that has enough going for it to keep us busy until Gran Turismo 8!

Start your engines and select the right gear as Gran Turismo 7 is here - and bring over 400 cars your way in the process.

But what about the trophies? There are a ton of them to get here, and we have them all listed below so that you know what you are in for.

Gran Turismo 7 trophy guide: The full list of trophies

Of course, GT7 does have a platinum trophy that you can earn by collecting every single other trophy. This one is called Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy - not the most original name, but it is to the point.

Onto the rest then and, here are all the trophies you can get in Gran Turismo 7, starting with the bronze ones:

A Bit of a Boost - Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times

- Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times A Taste of Tuning - Bought and equipped tuning parts

- Bought and equipped tuning parts All-Rounder - Won races on 10 different tracks

- Won races on 10 different tracks By a Country Mile - Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps

Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps By a Whisker - Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less

- Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less Circuit Apprentice - Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

- Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Clean Racer - Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions

- Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions Going the Distance Together: The Atlantic - Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first-ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles)

- Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first-ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles) Digging the Dirt - Won 10 races on dirt tracks

- Won 10 races on dirt tracks Done in 60 Seconds - Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute

- Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute Going the Distance: 24 Hours of Le Mans - Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles)

- Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles) Going the Distance: Angeles Crest Highway - Drove the length of the USA's Angeles Crest Highway: 66 miles (106km)

- Drove the length of the USA's Angeles Crest Highway: 66 miles (106km) Going the Distance: Route 66 - Drove the length of the USA's Route 66: 2,451 miles (3,945km)

- Drove the length of the USA's Route 66: 2,451 miles (3,945km) Fill Her Up - Took a pitstop during a race that featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank

- Took a pitstop during a race that featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank Firm Favorite - Bought the same car 10 times

- Bought the same car 10 times Formula First Timer - Drove a Formula car

- Drove a Formula car Fully Licensed - Earned all licenses

- Earned all licenses Heavy Haulage - Bought a pickup truck

- Bought a pickup truck In-Depth Mastery - Finished 50 races in Sport Mode

- Finished 50 races in Sport Mode Join the 200-mph Club - Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h)

- Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h) Let’s Go Carbon Neutral! - Bought an electric car

- Bought an electric car Living with a Legend - Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership

- Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership Living Your Car Life - Started the first menu

- Started the first menu Looking Good! - Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts

- Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts Memento from Le Mans - Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe

- Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe Memento from the Nürburgring - Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nürburgring

- Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nürburgring Motor Mania - Stored 50 cars in your Garage

- Stored 50 cars in your Garage Moving on Up - Moved up five or more positions in a single lap

- Moved up five or more positions in a single lap New Treads - Took a pitstop during a race and changed your tires

- Took a pitstop during a race and changed your tires No Assistance Required! - Completed a race without any assist settings

- Completed a race without any assist settings No Car, No Life - Stored 100 cars in your Garage

- Stored 100 cars in your Garage Podium Fixture - Finished on the podium ten times

- Finished on the podium ten times Rain Royalty - Acquired your rain license

- Acquired your rain license Round and Round - Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks

- Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks Running on Empty - Ran out of fuel in a race that featured fuel consumption

- Ran out of fuel in a race that featured fuel consumption Safety First - Bought a safety car

- Bought a safety car Smoking Hot - Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials

- Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials Snap-Happy - Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos

- Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos Speed Demon - Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph)

- Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph) Sport Mode Debut - Finished a race in Sport Mode

- Finished a race in Sport Mode Squeaky Clean - Washed a car 10 times

- Washed a car 10 times Student of Motoring History - Completed the first car collecting menu

- Completed the first car collecting menu The First Step to Mastery - Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

- Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Time Attacker - Took part in 100-time trials

- Took part in 100-time trials Toughening Up - Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times

- Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times Warning: Wide Load! - Fit a wide body

- Fit a wide body Wheely Good Fun - Bought 10 sets of wheels

And here are the silver GT7 trophies:

Circuit Master - Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

- Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Going the Distance Together: The Autobahn - Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles)

- Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles) Speed Archdemon - Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph)

- Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph) Three Legendary Cars - Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24-hour races

And we have two gold GT7 trophies:

Hard Work Pays Off - Earned Gold in all licenses

- Earned Gold in all licenses Finale - Fulfilled requirements for ending

While this is not as tough a list to complete as we thought it would be, this is still not an easy collection and you will have to really make sure you have a solid grip on the game before casting your eye towards that platinum trophy.

