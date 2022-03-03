This looks to be the biggest and best game yet in the long-running GT series with multiple tracks ready to stage some exciting races. Some of those tracks are based on real life locations (Brands Hatch) while others have been conjured up by the minds of the developers.

The wait for Gran Turismo 7 is over and this weekend will be chock full of racing fun. But if you're playing the game and you don't like the angle you're seeing the action from, you might be wondering how to change your view in Gran Turismo 7.

We now know the full list of Gran Turismo 7 trophies, and there are a lot of them, and all the details about the Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack that is free to download for those that picked up the 25th anniversary edition.

But what about something simple like changing your view as you are driving? Happily, it's very easily done.

How to change the view in Gran Turismo 7

To change your point of view in Gran Turismo 7, you need to press R1 on your PS5 or PS4 controller during a race. The game doesn't make this particularly obvious, but that right bumper is all you need to press to change your view while driving.

Pressing R1 while you're speeding around the track in GT7 will allow you to cycle through a few different views, from the traditional in-the-helmet perspective to other favourites including the third-person viewpoint where you can see the whole car.

You might have expected to find the view change button on the D-pad, but it is R1 by default in this particular racing game. If your fingers are busy with other buttons, we'd heartily recommend pressing R1 with your right thumb to get a change of scene.

Which view is best in Gran Turismo 7?

We all have our own ways of playing a game and that is no different when it comes to a racing title.

Some will opt to drive in first-person to really feel like they are behind the wheel, but there are also people who find that way of tackling a racing game to be a bit disorientating or too close to the ground.

Multiple camera options are available to you in Gran Turismo 7, of course, but which one is best? That's a matter of opinion, obviously, so all we can tell you is how we like to do it.

We'd recommend spending most of your time with GT7 in the third-person perspective. Seeing the whole car allows you to understand exactly what your vehicle is doing, including when you're veering off course and need to correct yourself before it's too late.

However, there is definitely a place for the helmet perspective or any other view that puts you in the hot-seat itself, especially when you want to see what's going on in your rearview mirror. We'd recommend changing your perspective whenever you feel like — there's no rule saying that you need to stick to just one way.

So whether you want to be in the action head on, or if you are a gamer that opts for third-person views, Gran Turismo 7 has you covered. Whichever way you play, have fun!

