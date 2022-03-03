And while you will be busy racing around for the foreseeable future, you can make sure you do so in the most fun way possible by cranking out some tunes to help you race to victory.

The wait is over and Gran Turismo 7 is finally here with multiple tracks to race on and over 400 cars to take your pick out of - this looks to be the biggest game in the Gran Turismo franchise to date.

Find Your Line is a special album with nine tracks made especially for this release, but there is a specific version of the game you will need to buy if you want to get your hands/ears on it.

So, what songs are in the Gran Turismo 7 Find Your Line soundtrack? Keep on reading to find out all the key details!

Where to buy the Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack

As things currently stand, the only way to get hold of the official soundtrack is to buy the 25th Anniversary Edition of the game itself, which is currently going for £89.99 at retailers including GAME. If you get hold of that then you will get the Find Your Line songs as a free digital download to blast out of the loudest speakers you can find.

Although some of the songs, and many others from this and past GT games are in one giant and handy Gran Turismo Spotify playlist - so get listening!

Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack: Find Your Line song list

The following songs have been confirmed for the Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack, which is titled Find Your Line:

Vroom – The FaNaTix ft. Idris Elba, Davido, Koffee, Moelogo, Lil TJay

Moon Over The Castle – Bring Me The Horizon

I Don’t Care – Major Lazer ft. Lous and the Yakuza

Life’s Coming in Slow – Nothing But Thieves

Unstoppable – Kim Dracula

BIZCOCHITO – Rosalia

Squad – Disciples ft. GoldLink

Baby It’s You (George Fitzgerald Remix) – London Grammar

Drift – Jawsh685

There will be many other songs that you will find in the game on top of these special ones, so finding a tune you like to cruise along to will not be an issue.

Is there a Gran Turismo 7 music video?

There is indeed an official music video for Gran Turismo 7, and it comes from Bring Me The Horizon and their song, Moon Over the Castle. Check it out below!

