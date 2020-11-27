Accessibility Links

  Last chance to grab a Dyson Cyber Monday deal as stock runs low: cordless and upright vacuum offers
Last chance to grab a Dyson Cyber Monday deal as stock runs low: cordless and upright vacuum offers

We've rounded up what's left of the Dyson Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals - be quick if you want to snap up a saving.

Dyson Black Friday deals

Published:

Black Friday might have passed but the offers continue with the Cyber Monday deals. We’ve already seen some good savings on Dyson products and there’s more to be excited about.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend may be known for its technology deals, but the sale events can be a great time to snap up an upgrade on your home appliances, too.

We’ve seen the V8 cordless vacuum enjoy discounts of £100, which sold out quickly at John Lewis and Dyson itself. Next came the V7 Animal cordless vacuum, also sporting a £100 discount. Corded models are also on sale, but so far today, these are the best Dyson deals out there.

And while Dyson has launched its own Black Friday sale which extended over the weekend to Cyber Monday, there are big savings also available at John Lewis, Amazon, Very, AO and Currys PC World – however, stock is running low. Read on for the best deals and our research into Airwrap offers.

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals

Our pick of the best, and cheapest, deals on Dyson from retailers including John Lewis, Currys PC World and Very. Read on for the Dyson deals still in stock.

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 vacuum cleaner | £249.99 £199.99 

Dyson Black Friday

Having been certified as asthma and allergy friendly by Allergy Standards Limited, you know this vacuum cleaner does a good job of getting rid of any dust and other allergens. The ball technology should make it easy to manoeuvre around furniture, too.

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra vacuum cleaner | £399.99 £299.99 

Dyson Black Friday

This has been one of the most popular Dyson vacuum cleaners throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, with numerous retailers including Very and John Lewis selling out. Dyson V8 Absolute Extra has a decent run time of 40 minutes, can be transformed into a handheld model and comes with a number of cleaning tool accessories. It also comes with a wall docking station so that you can tidy it away out of sight.

Dyson V7 Animal Extra vacuum cleaner | £299.99 £199.99

Dyson V7

This Dyson vacuum cleaner comes with plenty of accessories to help you clean under the sofa or in awkward tight spots. With a 30-minute run time, this Dyson deal is great for those looking for a compact vacuum cleaner to help with quick tidy-ups. Now with a saving of £100.

Dyson Lightcycle floor light | £649.99 £499.99

Dyson Black Friday

The biggest discounts from Dyson can be found on its lighting range. Usually an eye-watering £649.99, the Dyson Lightcycle floor light is now £499.99. That’s a saving of £150.

For that price, it isn’t a plain old lamp. The light tracks the colour temperature and brightness of the daylight to give you the ideal lighting for that time of day, and it has a motion sensor that will turn the light on when you’re near and off when you’re away for more than two minutes.

Other features include an integrated USB-C charger, it is app-controlled and the light has glare protection to prevent eye-strain.

Will the Dyson hairdryer and Airwrap go on sale? 

Dyson Hair dryer

There are currently no deals on either the Dyson Airwrap or the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer.

However, earlier in the month, to launch its Black Friday sale, Dyson was giving away a complimentary stand worth £65 when you bought the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer.

Unfortunately, the hairdryer is now out of stock on Dyson’s website and elsewhere, it is still full price. It is stocked at a number of retailers including John Lewis, Boots and Currys PC World for £299.99.

Will there be cheaper Dyson deals?

This is a difficult question to answer. While in previous years we have seen prices drop their lowest on Black Friday itself, so far today, we’re not seeing anything new. More deals might become available later on Cyber Monday, but it feels unlikely at this point.

Many retailers started their Black Friday sales earlier this year because there are concerns around delayed delivery and stock. We’ve already seen the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum deal sell out in multiple places, so if you’re after one, it might be best to shop soon.

More Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacuum deals

There are plenty of other retailers also offering Black Friday deals on vacuum cleaners and other appliances into the weekend. AO and Very both released their Black Friday deals early with savings across home appliances including vacuum cleaners.

Very vacuum deals

AO vacuum deals

John Lewis vacuum deals

Read more on Cyber Monday

Amazon Cyber MondayAO Cyber MondayApple Cyber MondayArgos Cyber Monday | BT Cyber MondayCurrys Cyber Monday | Dell Cyber Monday | Dyson Cyber Monday | EE Cyber Monday | Game Cyber MondayiPhone Cyber Monday | John Lewis Cyber Monday | LEGO Cyber Monday | Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday | NOW TV Cyber MondayPhone Cyber Monday | Samsung Cyber Monday | Sky Cyber Monday | Smyths Cyber Monday | Cyber Monday TV deals | Very Cyber Monday | Virgin Media Cyber Monday

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

