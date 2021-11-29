John Lewis Cyber Monday deals: offers continue with savings on Shark, Samsung, Kenwood

Deals are continuing on from Black Friday at John Lewis for Cyber Monday 2021, and our experts have been checking out all the latest offers to pass on big savings to you.

There are deals across a huge range of tech categories, from kitchen gadgets like food mixers and coffee machines to phones, tablets, computers and more. Plus, John Lewis do sometimes offer longer warranties than competitors on tech goods.

Don’t forget the ‘never knowingly undersold’ policy either. Essentially this means that John Lewis will price match other retailers in an attempt to offer its customers the best value. If you find the same product being sold for less by another high street retailer, you can submit a claim to have John Lewis match the price.

So far, the highlights have included a cut-price Samsung Galaxy S21 — which is still one of our favourite phones – and discounts on AirPods Pro, iPad Pro and Beats. Plus, even more savings on great kitchen and home tech like the Ring video doorbell and the Kenwood kMix stand mixer.

John Lewis Cyber Monday deals 2021: best deals still available today

Shark IZ320UKT Pet cordless vacuum | £529.99 £348.99 (save £181 or 30%)

What’s the deal: This is a great opportunity to save £181 on the Shark IZ320UKT Pet cordless vacuum. That’s a 30% saving.

Why we chose it: Shark is a fantastically popular vacuum cleaner brand right now, offering powerful cleaning across a range of surfaces. This is a great opportunity to pick up a Shark vacuum for less.

Samsung Galaxy S21 | £769 £649 (save £120 or 16%)

What’s the deal: You can save £120 on Samsung’s impressive smartphone, the Galaxy S21. That’s a 16% saving.

Why we chose it: Our expert team rated the Samsung Galaxy S21 family of phones highly. This is a great chance to pick one up for less. If you’d like more info on the full range, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Plus vs Ultra page.

What’s the deal: This is a brilliant opportunity to pick up a Bang & Olufsen speaker with a huge £91 discount. That’s a 20% saving on the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Bluetooth speaker.

Why we chose it: Bang & Olufsen is one of the stand-out names in audio technology. The brand has a good reputation for consistently offering great sound quality, albeit at a price. This Beolit 20 speaker still comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s a good opportunity to bag it with a 20% saving this Cyber Monday.

Apple AirPods Pro | £239 £185 (save £54 or 23%)

What’s the deal: This is a great chance to save some money on Apple’s best set of wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro are down from £239 to £185 in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale.

Why we chose it: The AirPods Pro are a fantastic set of wireless earbuds that were only released this year. This is a great opportunity to save some money on their hefty RRP. These are the premium earbuds in Apple’s series, which we awarded four out of five stars in our Apple AirPods Pro review. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen them at major retailers.

LG F4V909WTSE Freestanding Washing Machine | £769 £569 (save £200 or 26%)

What’s the deal? You can get a whopping £200 off this A-rated LG F4V909WTSE washing machine, with a 9kg capacity.

Why we chose it: Quiet Mark certification means that an appliance sits within the top 20% of its category for noise emissions. And if you’ve ever had a noise washing machine, then this may be one of your top buying criteria. It’s also A-rated for energy efficiency, which could save you money in the long run.

What’s the deal: This 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is down from £999 to £949. It’s not the biggest saving in the world, but this is still a new product from Apple, so any saving is a good one.

Why we chose it: The iPad Pro impressed us in testing, bagging a rare five-star review in our full Apple iPad Pro review. Our tablet expert loved how bright and vibrant the display was and described it as “lightning fast”.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | £899 £699 (save £200 or 22%)

What’s the deal: For a laptop at this price point, a £200 saving is an excellent opportunity.

Why we chose it: Weight and versatility are just two of the reasons we’ve picked out this model. The touch screen itself can be used with or without the keyboard, which acts as both a stand and a screen protector. It’s an adaptable bit of kit.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | £899 £699 (save £200 or 22%)

Theragun Elite 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massager | £375 £279 (save £96 or 25%)

What’s the deal: Save big on the massager that’s all over your social media. This 25% discount is one we can get on board with.

Why we chose it: Thergun offers targeted muscle relief by reaching 60% deeper into the muscle to stimulate circulation and heat in tight areas. Whether you’re looking for some release after workouts or suffer tightness from sitting at your computer, it’s a gratifying solution.

What’s the deal: If you’re looking to enhance your home security, save 22% on the Ring Smart Video doorbell.

Why we chose it: This deal gives you the extra opportunity to link your bell with an Amazon Echo Dot at no extra cost. Extra security, extra flexibility. Simply enter this code at checkout to claim it: RINGECHO4.

Beats Solo 3 | £189 £129 (save £60 or 32%)

What’s the deal: Save almost a third on these over-ear earphones from Beats. That’s £60 off in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale.

Why we chose it: These wireless earphones are convenient and a great choice for running, travelling, or just relaxing with your music.

Studio Buds | £129 £99 (save £30 or 25%)

What’s the deal: You can save 25% on these Beats Studio Buds with John Lewis – that’s £30 off.

Why we chose it: Beats is one of the best-known buds and earphones brands out there at the moment, and generally, it’s a dependable brand. This is a good opportunity to save on some quality earbuds. Awarded four out of five stars in our Beats Studio Buds review, we found the wireless earbuds to be extremely comfortable and loved how simple they were to set up and use.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV | £1099 £899 (save £200 or 18%)

What’s the deal: John Lewis is offering a chunky £100 discount on this QLED TV from Samsung, that’s 9% off.

Why we chose it: This is a great looking TV that will make an appealing addition to any room in the house. Samsung has gone above and beyond in terms of design here, crafting a unit that looks almost like furniture in the home rather than tech.

What’s the deal: If you’re looking to invest in your health, this opportunity to save £100 may be of interest

Why we chose it: Just like appliances, gym equipment can make a real dent in your wallet. This Reebok cross trainer sits at the more affordable end of the price spectrum, and an extra £100 off just sweetens the deal.

What’s the deal: John Lewis is offering £200 off this spacious 70/30 LG fridge freezer.

Why we chose it: If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, this generously sized fridge freezer comes with a 384-litre capacity – that’s 24 shopping bags – and has a 70/30 split, meaning it’s ideal for those who eat lots of fresh fruit and veg. This is a great chance to save on a known brand, getting a whopping 25% off.

What’s the deal: This Apple Magic Keyboard is less than half price, down from an original price of £349 to just £164.50.

Why we chose it: This keyboard is still selling on competing sites like Amazon for over £300, so this is a real value offering from John Lewis.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round 20cm Casserole | £192 £160 (save £32 or 20%)

What’s the deal: Get 20% off the iconic Le Creuset casserole dish, down from £192 to £160.

Why we chose it: These casserole dishes have earned cult status for a reason; they’re a dream to cook with, are endlessly versatile and come in a wide variety of sizes and colours, a good number of which are available from John Lewis and Partners.

Kenwood kMix stand mixer | £369 £269 (save £100 or 27%)

What’s the deal: John Lewis and Partners are offering a generous £100 discount on the highly covetable Kenwood kMix.

Why we chose it: This small but mighty stand mixer features a powerful 1000 watt motor, so you can power through bread doughs and cake mixes with absolute ease. It comes with all the attachments needed to get you started. This is the time to save on this excellent stand mixer.

Read the full Kenwood kMix review from our friends at BBC Good Food.

More John Lewis Cyber Monday deals

