In our review around is the PS5 worth it? We concluded that, as long as the technical details and performance specs are important to you, it is, otherwise stick to its sibling console the PS5 Slim.

It won't surprise you that the Pro comes with a much higher price point of £699.99 – while the Slim currently starts at £369 in the Black Friday sales.

So, the question remains, will the PS5 Pro go on sale this November? That's exactly what we're trying to find out. Below, we've written up what we think is in store for the PS5 Pro this Black Friday, based on previous years and advice from our gaming experts.

Plus, we've thrown in a few tempting deals we've found across the PS5 family.

Will the PS5 Pro be discounted on Black Friday 2024?

As the PS5 Pro was only released on 7th November, it's unlikely PlayStation will put any major discounts on it.

According to Gaming Editor Rob Leane: "What you might see is a few bundles or add-ons. There’s a whole PlayStation Family of accessories that will match up with the Pro."

He added: "But, the bigger opportunity for deal hunters will likely be for the PS5 Slim, and unless you’re the type of person who can really tell the difference between frame rates or how many micropixels there are on the screen, the PS5 standard console will do the job."

The PS5 Slim is currently available for £20 off at Amazon, both disc and Digital version.

Which UK retailers have PS5 Pro Black Friday deals?

Most major tech retailers and department stores run deals across the PS5 family throughout Black Friday. PlayStation itself have yet to wade in with their own deals but there's still two weeks to go until Black Friday itself.

Here's where you can pick up a PS5 deal this Black Friday:

Best PS5 Black Friday deals at a glance

Best PS5 Black Friday deals and bundles in UK sales

As the PS5 Pro is brand-new, deals are thin on the ground. However we have found a few bundles across the PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim we think you'll love.

PS5 Disc with PS Plus Premium 24 Month Subscription | £679

What's the deal: This deal gets you the PS5 Disc with a 24-month subscription of PlayStation Plus Premium.

Why we chose it: PS Plus Premium is a top notch subscription service which gets you access to all the best games and accessories PlayStation has to offer. You'll get monthly games, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts and so much more.

Buy PS5 Disc with PS Plus Premium 24 Month Subscription for £679

PS5 Pro, DualSense Wireless Controller & PlayStation 5 Twin Docking Station Bundle | £759

What's the deal: This bundle features the new PS5 Pro, extra DualSense Wireless Controller and a PS5 docking station.

Why we chose it: This is the only bundle we've found on the PS5 Pro, so it's worth taking a look at. It's ideal if you know you're going to use the PS5 Pro for multiplayer and group gaming.

Buy PS5 Pro, DualSense Wireless Controller & PlayStation 5 Twin Docking Station Bundle for £759

PS5 Disc & EA SPORTS FC 25 | £534 £519 (save £15 or 2%)

What's the deal: This offer saves you £20 on the PS5 and the new game EA Sports FC 25. You can also get it with an additional wireless controller.

Why we chose it: This bundle is perfect for footie fans and lets them get gaming straight away.

PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | £529

What's the deal: This bundle includes the PS5 Slim and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for £529.

Why we chose it: Black Ops 6 boasts an industry leading multi-player experience, with 12 core 6v6 maps and four Strike maps that can be played 2v2 or 6v6. Plus, a ton of different gameplay modes including high-stakes heists, action-packed missions and cloak-and-dagger spy activity.

Buy PS5 Disc & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £529

PS5 Digital & £50 PlayStation Gift Card | £439

What's the deal: For both the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro, you can get your console with a £50 PlayStation gift card.

Why we chose it: If you're buying someone a new PS5, but don't know what game to get them, this is the solution. With this, you're giving them the gift of choice as they can use it on any game or accessory they choose.

PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V | £499 £489 (save £10 0r 2%)

What's the deal: PS5's can now be bought in a bundle with Grand Theft Auto V. Not only that, but it's £10 off.

Why we chose it: Grand Theft Auto often goes straight to the top of a gamer's wish list. It's fast, fun and adrenaline-inducing, plus, the graphics and sound design is amazing.

Buy PS5 Disc & Grand Theft Auto V for £499 £489 (save £10 0r 2%)

Get 10% off when you buy a PlayStation console and additional wireless controller

What's the deal: At Currys, you can get 10% off your basket when you buy any console and any additional controller. That means you can get the PS5 and a PS5 Wireless Controller together, and save 10%.

Why we chose it: This is a great deal if you're planning to game in a group. It means as soon as you open your new PS5 you can start up a competition or multi-player straight away.

