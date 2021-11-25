Grab a free Google Nest Hub with this new Pixel 6 Black Friday deal

The Google Pixel 6 smartphone has only been out for a month, but there are already some great deals on the handset for Black Friday this year.

One of the new offers is from Carphone Warehouse (now part of Currys, the UK’s new home for mobiles), which is currently offering a free Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display worth £54.99 when you purchase the 128GB handset SIM-free for £599.

The provider is offering free delivery, too, and if you order by 9pm this evening, you can expect the smartphone to be at your home in between 3-5 days.

The site’s Black Friday promotion, which ends next Tuesday (30th November), covers all three of the new Google Pixel 6 colours: Black, Grey and Coral.

The Google Nest Hub offer comes as part of the wider Carphone Warehouse/Currys Black Friday deals, which also include the iPhone 12 with 200GB of data for £35 per month (£49 upfront) and £40 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds.

With a 7-inch touch screen, the Google Nest Hub will be a fantastic fit for most living rooms or kitchens – letting you play music, check the weather forecast, hear news reports or watch YouTube with a simple “Hey Google” voice command.

It will also work seamlessly with the new Google Pixel 6 – which emerged last month as one of the hot handsets of the year alongside the Apple iPhone 13.

The Pixel 6 runs on the latest Android 12 software and has a stunning new look, with the module holding the 50MP camera setup now running along the entire width of the back. The new “Tensor” chipset and the refresh rate of up to 120 Hz keep its performance silky smooth, and it has a stunning 6.4-inch OLED display.

We recently tested the Google Pixel 6 Pro (£849 RRP) and found it to be a fantastic handset that represented an “exciting evolution for the series.”

But we did note in the full Pixel 6 Pro review that anyone who isn’t able to afford the £250-or-so extra for the Pro version is still likely to be more than satisfied with the standard Pixel 6 model (£599 RRP), as many of their features overlap.

That’s not the only Google Pixel 6 deals we have seen, and you can find many more on our full Black Friday phone deals page, which lists the best offers on SIM-free and contracts. Here are the top Google Pixel 6 deals that we have spotted so far:

