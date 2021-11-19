The Radio Times logo
Live Black Friday deals: shop the best early offers on Apple, Amazon and Fitbit

Welcome to our live coverage of Black Friday 2021. With exactly a week to go, you'll find all the best deals and latest Black Friday sales – handpicked by our experts.

Live Black Friday deals today sales
By
Published: Friday, 19th November 2021 at 6:27 am

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 26th November, with Cyber Monday 2021 following on Monday 29th.

But, like in previous years, many retailers have launched their deals early. This morning we saw John Lewis and Argos go live with their Black Friday sales. With these sales now live, there are now savings to be found at most UK retailers.

To join in the fun, Amazon has also launched a whole host of new Black Friday deals as part of a ‘Black Friday Week’.

But with thousands of deals to sift through – Currys has over 1500 on its own – it can seem like more effort than it’s worth to slog through pages of discounts, especially if you don’t have a specific product in mind.

Luckily, that’s where we come in. We’re here to save you time (and hopefully money). If you’re trying to keep up with which brands have kicked off their sales, who has new offers going live or need to know what a genuine deal looks like, you’re in the right place.

Our team of Technology experts have scrutinised hundreds of products, from flagship smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, to must-have gadgets like the Apple Watch 7. In other words, we know what good tech looks like.

We also have a team dedicated to monitoring prices on popular kit, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, so we can confidently tell you where to find an item at its lowest price.

So, keep us bookmarked, and we’ll bring the best Black Friday deals of the bunch, plus plenty of tips to get the most for your money this November.

  • Wondering which Fitbit to buy this sales season?

    Fitbit Versa 2

    Fitbit smartwatches always feature in Black Friday sales. They’re a top contender for your consideration if you’re in the market for a smartwatch or fitness tracker. But, to Versa or to Sense? And do you want the Fitbit Versa 3 or the Fitbit Versa 2?

    All the answers to these questions and more can be found in our Fitbit Black Friday deals guide, so you can make the right choice for you.

    By

  • How to find genuinely good deals this Black Friday

    With thousands of Black Friday deals to sift through, we know it can be a little overwhelming. And sometimes, it’s just not that easy to spot a genuine deal or discount.

    Our experts have spent hours price-tracking and testing products first-hand, so we know what a good deal looks like and how to separate the wheat from the chaff.

    Want to know our secrets? We’ve shared our deal hunting tips in our guide to getting a genuine Black Friday deal. Spoiler: CamelCamelCamel is a browser extension we simply can’t live without.

    By

  • Save £130 with this Apple Watch 6 deal

    Black Friday Apple Watch deal

    The Apple Watch 6 is at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Typically priced at £409, the Apple Watch 6 is now just £279.

    The price does vary a little depending on which colour you’re after, but at the moment, the best price is on the (PRODUCT) Red model.

    Not sure which smartwatch model you want? Take a look at our guides on Black Friday Apple Watch deals and Black Friday smartwatch deals for some inspiration.

    Buy Apple Watch 6 for £279 at Amazon

    By

  • These are the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on the iPhone 12 so far

    We’re always on the lookout for the best Black Friday iPhone deals, and thanks to the release of the iPhone 13 last month, we’re slowly beginning to see some good deals on the iPhone 12.

    iphone 12

    The best iPhone 12 contract deal so far has come from Virgin Media. You can get the iPhone 12 (64GB) with unlimited data, minutes and texts for just £38 a month.

    Looking to buy the iPhone 12 SIM-free? The lowest price can currently be found at giffgaff, where the 64GB model is £629. That’s a £50 saving, which isn’t massive, but the phone is still full price at Amazon.

    By

  • Using Black Friday to buy Christmas presents? We’ve pulled together 25 deals we think will help.

    With Christmas only 36 days away (yes, really), the Black Friday sales are a good opportunity to find some unexpected gift ideas (or just buy what you’ve already chosen for less).

    To help Christmas shopping be as painless as possible, we’ve sifted through the live deals to find you 25 offers that we think will make excellent presents this Christmas.

    The deals include a tour of Wembley for two, this Instax mini 11 bundle and (always a winner) a LEGO Harry Potter set.

    By
  • Get £100 off this Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar

    Adding a soundbar to your setup can vastly improve your TVs audio quality and overall viewing experience. And, Amazon has cut the price of one of our best soundbars, the Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar, from £399 to just £299.

    Yamaha soundbar black friday

    Awarded four out of five stars in our Yamaha YAS-209 review, our soundbar expert enjoyed using the voice control via Alexa and its sleek design.

    For more discounts, try our guide to the best Black Friday soundbar deals.

    Buy Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar for £299 at Amazon

    By

  • Our pick of today’s best LEGO Black Friday deals

    LEGO is another brand that continues to be popular every Black Friday, as we look for ways to entertain ourselves (and our kids) for the Christmas period.

    Some of the best offers we’ve seen so far include 20% off this LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus (now £24) and 32% off this LEGO Friends Central Perk set.

    LEGO black friday

    The Friends-themed set is now just £44.09 at Amazon, thanks to a saving of £20.90 (32%). It features 1070 pieces in total, along with seven minifigures: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther

    Want something that’ll keep you busy for a while? Try this mammoth LEGO Old Trafford set. Now with 20% off, the set is £199.99 (down from £249.99) and comes with 3897 pieces, including minifigure statues of Sir Alex Ferguson and the United Trilogy.

    By

  • Britbox is now 99p per month with this Amazon Prime Channels Black Friday deal

    Love a classic British boxset? So do we! Black Friday might be a great opportunity to pick up Christmas gifts for less, but don’t miss the great offers on services, too.

    Right now, Amazon is offering Prime Video subscribers the chance to sign up for BritBox for 99p per month for three months. Britbox is home to a number of brilliant dramas and comedies, including The Vicar of Dibley, Friday Night Dinner and more.

    Other channels in this offer include Shudder, Acorn TV, BFI Player, Sundance Now, Hallmark TV and MUBI.

    Sign up for Britbox for 99p per month for three months

    Or, find out more about Amazon Video Channels

    By

  • The Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer is now half price

    Want to be in next year’s Great British Bake Off? Then you need the kit to practice.

    Usually priced at £399.99, the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer is now £199.99. That’s a huge saving of 50% or £200.

    Kenwood kMix

    It comes with everything you need to get started, including three attachments; a K-Beater, Whisk and Dough Hook. Plus, the five-litre bowl is heat resistant and dishwasher-safe, making life that little bit easier.

    Buy Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer for £199.99 at Argos

    By

  • Save a huge £550 on this 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV

    The Black Friday TV deals started early this year, but they only seem to be getting better as we edge closer to the main event.

    This 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV is now down to £749. Admittedly, that’s still a fair bit of cash, but this Black Friday offer saves you a massive £550, as the TV typically costs £1,299.

    Samsung TV Black Friday deal

    Some of its standout features include voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa and Adaptive Sound that works to adjust to your living space.

    Looking for something smaller? Take a look at our pick of the best, genuine Black Friday TV deals.

    Buy Samsung AU7110 75-inch Smart TV for £749 at Amazon

    By

  • Up to 30% off Christmas gifts at Not On The High Street

    Not On The High Street is currently offering up to 30% off products sold by small businesses. One of our favourites is this Christmas Cheesy Wreath. Originally £45, the double cream brie wreath is now just £31.50.

    If your present-wrapping skills are below par, some sellers offer gift wrapping as an add-on.

    The discounts are only available until the 22nd though, so if you see something you like the look of, we’d recommend buying it sooner rather than later.

    Shop Not On The High Street’s early Black Friday offers

    By
  • Amazon’s ‘Black Friday Week’ sale has begun

    Amazon may have teased us with some early Black Friday deals last week, but now their big ‘Black Friday Week’ sale has begun.

    It went live this morning, and some of the best discounts we’ve found include 33% off the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

    Fire TV Stick 4K Max

    It’s the latest Fire TV Stick to be released by Amazon, and the retailer boasts that the streaming stick is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

    Typically sold for £54.99, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now just £36.99.

    Head to our Amazon Black Friday deals guide for more savings on Apple AirPods, Audible, Kindle and Razer gaming headsets.

    Shop the Amazon ‘Black Friday Week’ sale

    By

  • Save £160 on this Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    Dyson Black Friday deal

    There have been offers on this cordless vacuum cleaner floating around this week, but this is the cheapest we’ve seen.

    Typically found for an eye-watering £599.99, the Dyson vacuum cleaner is now £439. That’s a saving of £160 or 28%. Plus, this is £10 cheaper than what it is currently being sold for at Currys.

    Buy Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £439.99 at Argos

    By

  • Get Christmas party ready with this ghd deal

    The ghd Platinum+ straighteners are now just £151.20 at Amazon. That’s a saving of over £35 or 20% off their usual price.

    The discount is available on both the black and white colours, and ghd boast they’ll heat up in less than 30 seconds.

    ghd Black Friday deal

    These straighteners also have a great safety feature where they’ll automatically switch off if they’re not used for 30 minutes.

    Buy the ghd Platinum+ Styler Straighteners for £151.20 at Amazon

    By
  • Amazon Echo Dot back down to lowest ever price at Amazon

    Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

    Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

    Black Friday 2021 has thrown up a lot of discounts on the third-generation Echo Dot (currently just £18.99), but this is the first deal we’ve seen on the latest Amazon Echo Dot in a while.

    The fourth-generation model has a new spherical design and comes in new colours, too. But, it still has all the smart home features you’d expect including your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats and make hands-free calls.

    Awarded four out of five stars in our Amazon Echo Dot review, our smart home expert loved its new sleek design, excellent speech recognition and easy-to-navigate Alexa app.

    Typically found for £49.99, the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is now just £28.99 (a saving of £21 or 42%)

    Buy Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) for £28.99 at Amazon

    By

  • Save £60 on the Fitbit Versa 2

    You’d normally find the Fitbit Versa 2 sold for £159 but it’s currently on sale for just £99 at Currys. That’s a 38% discount or £60 off.

    This isn’t the latest model, it has now been usurped by the Fitbit Versa 3, but lots of the features remain the same making it a good option if you don’t want to spend too much.

    Fitbit Versa 2

    Not sold on the Fitbit Versa 2? Amazon has just discounted the Fitbit Versa 3, too. Now at its lowest ever price, the Fitbit Versa 3 is just £154.99.

    Otherwise, head to our Black Friday smartwatch deals page for more offers on Fitbit, Garmin and Samsung Galaxy watches.

    Buy Fitbit Versa 2 for £99 at Currys

    Buy Fitbit Versa 3 for £154.99 at Amazon

    By

  • Save up to 70% on lawnmowers and gardening tools in Gtech’s Black Friday sale

    Gtech has launched its Black Friday sale with up to 70% off lawnmowers, hedge trimmers and other gardening tools.

    Our pick of the best deal? Save £350 on this Gtech leafblower. Typically priced at £499.99, the leafblower is now just £149.99.

    Looking for more gardening deals? Our friends at BBC Gardeners’ World have spent weeks walking the lengths of their gardens to find out which machines are worth your money.

    Take a look at their Black Friday lawnmower deals guide to find out which of their expert-approved lawnmowers are discounted right now.

    Shop the Gtech Black Friday sale

    By

  • The Roku Express streaming stick is now better than half price

    Buying a streaming device can be a cheap way of giving your old TV a new lease of life.

    And, the already affordable Roku Express now has an even lower price. Typically priced at £29.99, the streaming stick is now just £13.99.

    Roku Express

    We tested out the device earlier this year and awarded it four out of five stars in our Roku Express review. Our expert loved its compact size and described it as “ideal for first-time streamers”.

    Buy the Roku Express for £13.99 at Very

    By

  • Get 25% off this De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine

    Delonghi espresso coffee machine

    Black Friday always throws up some brilliant coffee machine deals and this one is a brilliant one. Normally priced at £189.99, this De’Longhi coffee machine is now just £141.99.

    With a saving of £48, the espresso machine features an adjustable milk frothing steam device to make cappuccinos, filters for single and double espressos, and hot water delivery to make tea.

    Buy De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine for £141.99 at Amazon

    By

  • Get 27% off Far Cry 6

    Far Cry 6 is now just £39.99 at Amazon. That’s a saving of £15 or 27%.

    This is the Limited Edition version that includes the full game, plus extra digital content in the form of The Jungle Expedition Pack.

    Far Cry 6 Black Friday deals

    Xbox gamers aren’t left out, either. The Xbox Series X/S version is also discounted to the same price.

    Buy Far Cry 6 for £39.99 at Amazon

    By
  • Apple AirPods Pro are at their lowest ever price

    Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday live

    The Apple AirPods Pro (with MagSafe wireless charging case) are now at their lowest ever price on Amazon.

    Normally found for £239.99, the AirPods Pro are now £199.99. That’s a £40 discount.

    This model features a MagSafe charging case that can be charged wirelessly, and when fully juiced up can give you 24 hours of listening time.

    For more Apple discounts, read our experts’ pick of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals.

    Buy Apple AirPods Pro for £199.99 at Amazon

    By

  • Morning! That’s another week done.

    It’s Friday – not that Friday – but that hasn’t stopped plenty of UK retailers from going live with new Black Friday deals.

    We’re kicking off the live Black Friday coverage bright and early this morning with the news that John Lewis and Argos have launched their Black Friday sales.

    To make life simple, we had our experts scour their sites for the best offers. Head to our guides to see what we picked out as the best John Lewis Black Friday and Argos Black Friday deals.

    By

