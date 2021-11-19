This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 26th November, with Cyber Monday 2021 following on Monday 29th.

But, like in previous years, many retailers have launched their deals early. This morning we saw John Lewis and Argos go live with their Black Friday sales. With these sales now live, there are now savings to be found at most UK retailers.

To join in the fun, Amazon has also launched a whole host of new Black Friday deals as part of a ‘Black Friday Week’.

But with thousands of deals to sift through – Currys has over 1500 on its own – it can seem like more effort than it’s worth to slog through pages of discounts, especially if you don’t have a specific product in mind.

Luckily, that’s where we come in. We’re here to save you time (and hopefully money). If you’re trying to keep up with which brands have kicked off their sales, who has new offers going live or need to know what a genuine deal looks like, you’re in the right place.

Our team of Technology experts have scrutinised hundreds of products, from flagship smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, to must-have gadgets like the Apple Watch 7. In other words, we know what good tech looks like.

We also have a team dedicated to monitoring prices on popular kit, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, so we can confidently tell you where to find an item at its lowest price.

So, keep us bookmarked, and we’ll bring the best Black Friday deals of the bunch, plus plenty of tips to get the most for your money this November.