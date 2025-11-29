If there's one type of Black Friday sale you can rely on, it's the deals on laptops and computers.

While more fashionable tech appliances like the Nintendo Switch 2 or iPhone 17 Pro get smaller deals – they don't need to worry about demand after all – laptops are often something of an unsung hero, getting discounts of up to £500 off throughout November.

This year, we've rounded up a ton discounts on laptops, across brands such as HP, ASUS, Lenovo Samsung, and even Apple. Using price trackers, we've established that all the offers below are genuine and worth considering if you're shopping for a new device.

We've also noted some of the specs and best features of the laptops, so you can be sure which device is right for you.

Black Friday laptop deals at a glance

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a laptop?

Yes. In 2024, 52% of Brits used Black Friday to buy tech products, so it's a great time to buy a new laptop or computer. Plus, tech retailers like Currys have stressed that this year's sales will feature their lowest prices ever, using price transparency to build up shoppers' trust.

Often laptops go on sale for hundreds of pounds less during the November sales, across a range of brands including Asus, Apple, HP, Lenovo and Samsung. This year, a similar pattern can be seen with up to £400 off the Asus Zenbook and £100 off the new 2025 Apple MacBook Air.

Is it cheaper to buy a laptop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Traditionally, Cyber Monday was originally a time for tech deals while Black Friday was more about fashion and homeware. Nowadays, both sales tend to blur into one with the laptop deals taking place throughout the month.

However, a Capital One Shopping report found that in the US on Cyber Monday last year, tech sales were 22.2% higher than on Black Friday.

Plus, this year sales on appliances and computers are projected to reach a peak of 23-28% off compared to 23-27% on Black Friday. So it still might be worth waiting to see what comes up on 1st December.

Best laptop Black Friday deals to shop in UK sales

We've split this list up into best deals from Currys, best Apple deals and more.

Currys laptop Black Friday deals

ASUS Zenbook A14 (14-inch) | £999 £599 (save £400 or 40%)

Currys

What's the deal: The Asus Zenbook is now £599 after receiving a £400 discount.

Why we chose it: This device is packed with a Snapdragon X X1-26-100 Processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512GB of Storage, plus a Full HD+ OLED screen and up to 32 hours of battery. Translated, it's long-lasting and high quality with plenty of storage, so a good choice for streaming or gaming.

HP OmniBook 5 (16-inch) | £499 £299 (save £200 or 40%)

hp omnibook 5

What's the deal: The HP Omnibook 5 has been reduced by £200, now costing £299.

Why we chose it: The HP Omnibook is marketed as a perfect pick for families. It has a 13th Gen Intel Cor i3 processor to keeps your everyday tasks running smoothly, and a Full HD screen that's perfect for streaming.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15.3-inch) | £599 £379 (save £220 or 36%)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim3 JD Williams

What's the deal: Lenovo's IdeaPad is now on sale for £379, having previously cost £599. That's a £220 saving.

Why we chose it: The IdeaPad has a sleek slim design, with up to 18.5 hours of battery life, 256GB of storage and AI-enabled Learning Zone which can help convert your files into notes. With that in mind, it's a great choice for home workers or students.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (14.5-inch) | £1,099 £699 (save £400 or 36%)

Currys

What's the deal: The latest Lenovo Yoga Slim is now on sale for £699 from £1,099, saving you 36%.

Why we chose it: The Lenovo Yoga range is also a perfect choice for students as it can flip into a touch-screen tablet at a moments notice. It also has up to 24 hours of battery so great for working on the move.

Apple laptop Black Friday deals

APPLE MacBook Air 15" (2025) Currys

Apple MacBook Air 2025 (M4, 13.6-inch) | £949 £849 (save £100 or 10%)

What's the deal: The new Apple MacBook Air is now on sale for £100 off, dropping from £949 to £849. You can also save £55 on the larger 15-inch version.

Why we chose it: Apple is so rarely generous with their deals, especially on newer products, so a saving of this size is definitely worth considering.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 (M2, 13.6-inch) | £999 £699 (save £300 or 30%)

Amazon

What's the deal: The older M2 MacBook Air has been dropped by £300 to £699. Or, you can save even more with an M1 MacBook Air from 2020.

Why we chose it: If you know you want a MacBook but don't have a high budget, this is an ideal pick. The M2 chip is still extremely fast and competent and the MacBook Air from 2022 still remains a sleek, fast device.

More laptop Black Friday deals

HP Omnibook X Flip (14-inch) | £1,030 £649 (save £381 or 36%)

HP Omnibook X

What's the deal: This HP Omnibook Flip has been lowered by £431 to just £599. Saving you 41%.

Why we chose it: Another laptop-tablet hybrid, this device features a 2K touchscreen and accompanying pen, ideal for designers.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (15.6-inch) | £699 £449 (save £250 or 35%)

Samsung

What's the deal: The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is on sale for £449, from £699.

Why we chose it: The Galaxy Book4 Edge is designed to be a do-it-all laptop for everyday users. The latest 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor is fast, and you get 26 hours of video playback on battery. It also has AI capabilities and 256GB of storage.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (16-inch) | £549 £350 (save £199 or 36%)

Currys Currys

What's the deal: The ASUS VivoBook has been dropped by £199 to £350 at AO.

Why we chose it: This pick is for those with multiple heavy projects on the go. Whether you’re editing videos or photos, the AMD Ryzen 5 processor makes everything run smoothly. Plus, it’s got 16GB of RAM and can run all the programs you need while you move from one thing to another.

Plus, how to get a huge Black Friday saving on the iPad Pro M5.