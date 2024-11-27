We like EA Sports FC 25 here on the RadioTimes.com Gaming team — in our FC 25 review, we were particularly impressed with the brand-new Rush mode, which introduces a chaotic fun to the gameplay, which we felt EA Sports FC had lacked in recent years.

Since its release in September, we've brought you everything to do with EA Sports FC 25, including FC 25 best formations and the EA FC 25 soundtrack, plus, we've answered your questions, such as what is Personality Tier in FC 25?

The Technology team has also shared with you fantastic Black Friday deals to date, including savings on the consoles you can play EA Sports FC 25 on, such as PS5 Black Friday deals, PS5 controller Black Friday deals, Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, smartphone Black Friday deals, and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals. So, who better to tell you how to secure the lowest price for EA Sports FC 25 right now?

Buy EA Sports FC 25 for £69.99 £41.99 (save £28 or 40%) at Amazon

EA Sports FC 25 now only £41.99 in this Black Friday deal

EA Sports FC 25 has been discounted from £69.99 to £41.99 in Amazon's lowest offer we've seen so far this Black Friday.

It wouldn't be Christmas without a brand-new EA Sports FC game! EA Sports FC 25 lets you play with more than 19,00 licensed players from 700+ clubs around the world. Plus, for a limited time only, the football game has a huge 40% discount, saving you £28.

How long is the EA Sports FC 25 Black Friday deal live for?

Black Friday is just two days away, on Friday 29th November. We predict that the 40% off EA Sports FC 25 discount will last until then, but you better be quick, as it's likely the football game will increase to its RRP after the sales event is over.

Do any other UK retailers have EA Sports FC 25 Black Friday deals?

As well as Amazon, we've scoured the web for other UK retailers which offer EA Sports FC 25 Black Friday discounts. Let's take a look.

