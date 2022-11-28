And so far, Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday discounts have proven extremely popular with much higher demand for flights and all-inclusive deals compared to 2020 and 2021.

Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean the deals are. It's Cyber Monday and the deals are in full force. If the weather in the UK is getting you down and you're dreaming of some winter sun or a summer holiday, then you're in luck. The RadioTimes.com team have found the best hotel and flight deals on right now so you can get your holiday lined up for 2023.

Our experts have been finding deals for years, and have all the know-how to sort the good deals from the duds. We advise that when looking for holiday deals you're as flexible as possible with your dates — you're much more likely to find a good deal on weekdays and less popular times. We would also advise that you keep an eye out for hidden costs — many retailers charge extra for things like hold luggage so it's important to factor this into your budget.

For longer haul flights, insight from Jacks Flight Club suggests that the biggest discounts might be on Business Class flights since they have seen a dip in demand since the pandemic, so it's no surprise that the airlines have delivered. The likes of British Airways, easyJet and TUI have all pulled out some pretty spectacular deals on all kinds of 2023 getaways to satisfy your wanderlust.

We've also seen big discounts on city breaks, romantic getaways and ski holidays from Booking.com and Activity Superstore, discounts on over 60,000 easyJet seats, as well as long-haul deals from TUI and British Airways. Plus, you can bag a mystery city break from Wowcher for £89 per person.

Ready for take-off? Without further ado, let’s see where you’ll be jetting off to.

Looking for a UK staycation? Take a look at our Black Friday spa deals or our recommendation of the best Buyagift Black Friday deals and Black Friday theatre ticket offers. Travelling by train? Don't miss Trainline's Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday holiday and flight deals at a glance:

Best Cyber Monday holiday and flight deals for 2023 travel

Feel on cloud nine this Black Friday - don't miss these top holiday retailers with Black Friday deals for 2022 and 2023:

Activity Superstore — up to 80% experiences and weekend breaks across the UK

— up to 80% experiences and weekend breaks across the UK AttractionTickets.com — save 10% on stays and attractions

— save 10% on stays and attractions Booking.com — 30% off stays before 31st December 2023

— 30% off stays before 31st December 2023 British Airways — all-inclusive package holidays and flights from £36

— all-inclusive package holidays and flights from £36 Choice hotels — deals on hotel stay of two nights or more

— deals on hotel stay of two nights or more easyJet - save on over 60,000 seats under £25

- save on over 60,000 seats under £25 Eurocamp — get a 7-night holiday from £199

— get a 7-night holiday from £199 Expedia — members save up to 30% on selected hotels in Dubai, Paris, New York and more

— members save up to 30% on selected hotels in Dubai, Paris, New York and more Lastminute.com — save up to £300 when you book with a Flight+Hotel vouchers

— save up to £300 when you book with a Flight+Hotel vouchers Marriot Bonvoy hotels — save 20% on selected hotels across the world

— save 20% on selected hotels across the world TUI — up to £700 on long and short haul holidays, plus up to £200 extra off

— up to £700 on long and short haul holidays, plus up to £200 extra off Wowcher — up to 53% off holiday in Yorkshire, the New Forest, Amsterdam and Rome

Top pick: Three nights in New York for less than £500 per person

British Airways

Head to the city that never sleeps for less than £500 per person thanks to British Airways' Cyber Monday offers. After many of our travel plans have been put on hold during the past couple of years, you may be itching to book a trip of a lifetime.

If you've always dreamed of exploring the Big Apple and re-enacting scenes from Friends, you'll be pleased to find three-night breaks with flights included starting at just £499 per person. Stays with popular hotel brands like DoubleTree by Hilton and Hyatt will set you back less than £600 per person.

Black Friday deals on trips to New York

Upcoming British Airways deals on all-inclusive resorts in Europe:

For bookings on 29th November and 1st December (depending on location), you can save up to 35% on selected European AM Resorts. As the temperatures start to drop, what's more appealing than booking your next break in the sun? AM Resorts include beautiful locations, delicious restaurant and dining options, plus dreamy spas to help you truly unwind.

35% off Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa adults-only

35% off Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada

25% off Dreams Calvia Mallorca

30% off Zoëtry Mallorca

Browse offers for all-inclusive escapes

Get a Wowcher Mystery Holiday for only £99 £89 per person

You’ve probably heard whispers about Wowcher’s Mystery Holiday. A friend of a friend of a friend got a once-in-a-lifetime trip through it, and they only paid £99. Well, the RadioTimes.com team are here to add to those rumours: one of our writers’ sister’s friends went to New York on a Wowcher Mystery Holiday, and he only paid £99!

So if you’d like to try your luck and potentially land a trip to Thailand, Bali, Orlando, plus plenty more, buy a Mystery Holiday today. Wowcher has dropped the price further for Black Friday itself with deal now costing just £89pp!

Buy a Mystery getaway with flights from £99 £89 per person at Wowcher

Find over 60,000 seats for less than £25 in the easyJet Cyber Monday sale

easyJet

From city breaks to beach and ski destinations, easyJet has you covered in 2023. Highlights included flights to Amsterdam from £20.99, Barcelona from £22.99, Reykjavik from £22.99, Turin from £21.99 and Lyon from £20.99.

Keen to jet off for a festive break before the end of the year? easyJet also has tickets to Grenoble for December 2022 from £20.99.

Shop cheap flights at easyJet

Get 30% off hotels and flights in Booking.com's Cyber Monday sale

Getty / Alexander Spatari

Book a holiday in Booking.com's Cyber Monday sale and travel anytime before 31st December 2023.

The locations on offer with flights from the UK include Dubai, Lisbon, Paris, Barcelona and Krakow.

If you want to use the sale to book your Christmas travel, there are also deals for UK cities, including Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

Get 30% off hotels and flights in Booking.com's Cyber Monday sale

Up to £300 off flight and hotel packages at Lastminute.com

Getty / Yannick Tylle

Lastminute.com is offering up to £300 off city breaks, winter sun escapes and big 2023 holiday packages in its Cyber Monday sale. Living up to its name, this deal only has a few hours left so act quickly!

The destinations on offer include Ibiza, Berlin, Milan and Sicily, with three-night packages starting at only £170.

Shop the Lastminute.com Cyber Monday holiday deals

Enjoy a mini cruise in Amsterdam for only £99 per person

In this incredible Wowcher deal, you’ll get a three-night mini cruise with an overnight hotel stay and return coach transfers for just £99 per person.

Enjoy everything Amsterdam has to offer in this mini break, from its rich history and culture to its buzzing nightlife. You could visit the Van Gogh Museum, take a detour to the Anne Frank House, and make sure you try plenty of Dutch street food snacks, like deep-fried meatballs, Bitterballen, and the sweet treat Stroopwafel.

Amsterdam cruise with hotel stay and return transfers | £149 £99 (save £50 or 34%)

Return flights and a 4-star two-night stay in Rome for only £69 per person

Have you always wanted to visit Italy? Well, here’s your chance to do so and to do it for less.

In this Wowcher deal, you’ll stay in a four-star hotel for either two, three, or four nights, and you’ll get your flights included; choose from one of five airports to fly from: London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Return flights and a 4-star two-night stay in Rome | £128.01 £69 (save up to 46%)

Book a two-night historic city break for only £149 (for two people)

Activity Superstore

Activity Superstore has cut its prices across its site with up to 80 per cent off experiences, dining out and weekends away.

One of our favourite Black Friday holiday deals is this: 40 per cent off a historic city break for two.

The break includes breakfast and gives you a chance to explore old towns, hidden locations or places you wouldn't have known to visit.

Two-night historic city break | £249 £149 (save £100 or 40%)

Save up to £200 on holidays at TUI

TUI's Cyber Monday deals are now live, and if you're pining for some much-deserved rest and relaxation, you're in for a treat.

Simply use the code BLKFRI at the checkout on holidays to save up to £200 on a whole host of trips. You can save on holidays with departure dates from January 2023 all the way to April 2024, which includes city breaks, long-haul holidays, and lakes and mountains getaways. Lots of holidays also have their original price reduced, with some long-haul ones up to £700 off for a two person getaway!

Save up to £200 on TUI holiday deals

Bag up to £150 worth of rewards when you book at TUI

GettyImages/Peter Cade GettyImages-Peter Cade

If the Cyber Monday deals from TUI have got you in the mood to book a holiday, there's another reward to help sweeten the deal.

Get up to £150 worth of rewards per person if you book from TUI until the end of today. These rewards include a free gym pass worth £30 with Hussle, a free hot drink at Caffè Nero, 20 per cent off at Fitbit and Trunki, plus plenty more.

Get £150 of rewards at TUI

Get a 7-night Eurocamp holiday from only £199

Eurocamp

Eurocamp has its Cyber Monday sale on and there are some extremely affordable options for those looking to get away in 2023.

For this today only, Eurocamp has 7-night holidays from just £199 per party. This deal is for those who are looking to get away before 26th May. If you'd prefer to go away late May or June, prices start at only £399.

There are a number of European destinations included in the offer such as Provence and Brittany in France, and Tuscany and Lake Garda in Itlay.

Get a 7-night Eurocamp holiday from £199

Save 10% on hotel packages at AttractionTickets.com

Thomas Evraert via Unsplash

The UK's leading attraction ticket seller for theme parks and hotel packages has a sitewide Cyber Monday sale.

For a limited time only, if you use the code BLACKFRIDAY10 at the checkout, you can get 10 per cent off your chosen stay or attraction. Plus, AttractionTickets.com is offering families up to a huge £460 off their Orlando theme park tickets, which include Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and more.

If you aren't going abroad this year, you don't have to miss out on the 10 per cent saving! AttractionTickets.com also has savings on Thorpe Park, LEGOLAND, and Alton Towers tickets.

Save 10% on hotel packages and theme park tickets at AttractionTickets.com

Flights to Ireland, France and Norway for under £20 in March and April 2023

If you're planning a getaway for the 2023 Easter break, this is the deal for you. Ryanair has got its Cyber Week deals right now, which means every day there are different low-cost flights available. Today you can book flights for between 25th March 2023 and 16th April 2023, which includes the Easter Bank Holiday.

You can fly all over Europe including Oslo in Norway, Dublin in Ireland and Toulouse in France for as little as £17.99. This offer is available from a range of UK airports.

Shop Ryanair's flight deals now

Fly return to the Maldives for under £800

Getty Images/Levente Bodo GettyImages/Levente Bodo

Long haul flights can easily stretch into triple figures. Cyber Monday is a great way to reduce the price on the holiday of a lifetime, like these flights to the Maldives for just £797.

Qatar Airways has reduced the price on a number of the routes from London Heathrow, including to the stunning Maldives. Famed for sandy beaches, clear waters and balmy temperatures, you'll wake up and know that you've landed in paradise.

Shop Qatar Airways flight deals now

Get 20 per cent off hotel stays at Marriott Bonvoy hotels

GettyImages-Carina Konig/EyeEm GettyImages-Carina Konig/EyeEm

Marriott is one of the world's largest hotel chains and you can stay with them round the world. You'll be spoilt for choice on where to go — from Lombardi to Lagos, Marriott have got you covered.

Many hotel groups only offer deals to their members. While members do get a larger discount with this deals, non-members can still get up to 15 per cent of their hotel bookings, even at weekends.

Shop Marriott Bonvoy hotel deals now

Cyber Monday ski deals and package holidays for 2023

GettyImages/Jakob Helbig GettyImages/Jakob Helbig

Book a 7-night ski holiday in Andorra from only £799 per person

Neilson Active Holidays is currently offering a 7-night ski holiday in Andorra from £599 per person. The dates are for January 2023 and flights leave from London Gatwick.

The holiday is chalet board and included in the deal is a resort transfer, breakfast and afternoon tea daily and free ski guiding and coaching.

Book a ski holiday with Neilson now

European ski holidays from £266 per person at British Airways

British Airways currently has a range of European destinations available for its 2023 ski holidays including Escaldes (Andorra), Bansko (Bulgaria) and Chamonix (France).

If you want to go further afield, prices for Canadian ski holidays start at £963 per person.

Book a ski holiday with British Airways now

Best Cyber Monday airport parking and transfer deals for 2023

Paying for airport parking doesn't quite have the same thrill as buying flights or an all-inclusive holiday, but it is important to do it in advance if you want a good price.

To save you a little money on your purchase, we've pulled together a list of the best Cyber Monday savings currently on offer for airport parking in the UK.

