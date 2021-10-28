Black Friday PS5 deals 2021: early offers and what to expect from UK sales this year

Since its launch, the Sony PlayStation 5 has impressed with hyper-realistic graphics and a growing range of immersive gaming experiences. However, one well-publicised issue has held the console back – stock shortages. Simply getting hold of a PS5 can be tricky, but could Black Friday 2021 be the time to do it?

Black Friday is renowned as an opportunity to get big-ticket tech items for less, with consoles and TVs among the most celebrated discounts of the seasonal sales. The PS5 stock shortage means it will be much trickier to find deals on the next-gen console, but there may still be some tempting pricing around console bundles as and when they are available.

The reason for the stock shortage is the well-documented on-going semiconductor shortage. This is affecting a huge range of electrical goods across the globe and impacting many industries. Of course, the huge demand for the PS5 is also playing a role.

In this guide, we’ll be discussing how to find PS5 stock as well as how to get the best price on a new console and on PS5 games. We’ll also be offering some more general advice for Black Friday bargain hunters.

Sony

Should you wait for Black Friday to buy a PS5?

Thanks to seasonal price-slashing in so many consumer tech categories, the answer to ‘Should I wait for Black Friday to buy?’ is yes. However, when it comes to the PS5, the honest answer is – buy when stock is available.

As a result, we’re regularly updating our PS5 stock page to keep you informed on how and where to buy the console. If you’ve got other products in mind, too, take a look at our Black Friday guides below.

Will there be any PS5 deals this Black Friday?

Whether or not the PS5 will actually be discounted remains to be seen. It’s unlikely in terms of demand, but some retailers may consider offering discounted PS5 consoles in order to attract attention to their sites and away from competitors.

Basically, it’s going to be tough to get a PS5 on Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2021 – so getting a discounted one isn’t too likely. However, if stock becomes available, there may be a chance to get a bundle – including a console, an extra controller and a selection of games – that could be good value overall.

Where to find the best Black Friday PS5 deals

Take a look at a range of retailers who stock the PS5. We’re regularly checking in with these retailers and updating our stock page linked above.

Black Friday PS5 accessories deals: early offers and how to save on controllers, gaming chairs and more

It’s tricky to get much money off PS5 accessories right now – at least dedicated PS5-only accessories – but there are still one or two savings to be made. Bigger discounts will become available closer to the event.

Right now, you can save 10% on a PS5 DualSense controller at Amazon or 5% on a ‘play haha’ gaming chair. Amazon also has a number of PS5 accessory bundles available right now, which include the Pulse 3D Headset and HD camera. Follow the link below for details.

For the lowdown on the best accessories available right now, take a look at our best PS5 accessories round-up.

Black Friday PS5 deals: what console deals were there last year?

Last year we didn’t see any discounts on the PS5 as it had only just been released. We did see price-crashes on PS4 consoles and the Xbox One – with the PS4 Slim available for around £200 with some retailers.

We expect PS4 deals to return this year as Sony’s last-gen console is still a fantastic machine with a hugely enjoyable game library. Thanks to the release of the PS5, we could see some fantastic deals on the PS4 and PS4 Slim this year.

However, the stock issues affecting PS5 sales have done so to such an extent that PS4 stock has also been impacted. Clearly, many buyers have turned to the previous generation of consoles instead, meaning this year’s sales may not see the same level of price-slashing, as demand for the console remains high.

Stay tuned to this page and our PlayStation 5 stock page for the latest updates on PlayStation deals.

