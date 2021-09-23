Should you wait for Black Friday to buy new earbuds?

Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner, and a huge range of consumer tech is set to be discounted from a wide range of categories. If you’ve got your eyes (or ears) on some new earbuds, the sale could be a fantastic time to bag a bargain.

Since the tragic demise of the headphone jack on most phones, earbuds have become a must-have piece of kit. Apple, Sony, Sennheiser and a host of other brands have all released their own top quality sets, offering seamless connectivity and impressive sound. In this piece, we’ll be weighing up which brands could offer the best savings this Black Friday and helping you figure out which retailers will be slashing prices.

Our experts have tested a huge range of the best wireless earbuds out there and are well-placed to help you find a bargain. However, it’s important to consider a few factors before you begin your earbud bargain hunt. Firstly, what features do you want? For example, is active noise cancellation important to you? This can help you focus on audio playback in crowded, noisy environments or make phone calls possible on a busy commute.

Secondly, how much are you willing to pay for your earbuds, and which devices will they need to be used with? Establishing a budget is always helpful when on the hunt for a new device, and noting which devices you use it with may also narrow the search. For example, while Apple’s AirPods can be used with a wide variety of devices, they work best when used in conjunction with other Apple tech – iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Black Friday 2021 date: when will earbuds be on sale?

Black Friday 2021 falls on the 26th of November, with Cyber Monday 2021 shortly afterwards, on the 29th of November.

Many retailers start their Black Friday sales early, though – in an attempt to attract shoppers to their sites, rather than the competition’s – so it’s worth having a look around before Black Friday itself.

Black Friday earbuds deals: should you wait for Black Friday?

Whether or not to wait until Black Friday to make your purchase largely depends on what you’re looking for. Black Friday discounts can make a huge difference for shoppers who want to pick up some premium earbuds. However, if it’s budget earbuds you’re on the lookout for, then you may be able to snap up a good value pair right now.

If that applies to you, take a look at our best budget wireless earbuds 2021 piece for a full rundown of the best contenders in the market. If you’re looking for a super-cheap pair, then you can pick up the Skull Candy Dime earbuds for as little as £18 (RRP £29.99) on eBay at time of writing. Check out our Skull Candy Dime review for more information, or view updated prices below.

Latest deals

If you want top of the range sound or a feature-packed set of earbuds, then the Skull Candy Dime buds might not cut it. For those looking at top-end earbuds, waiting for the Black Friday sales is certainly more worthwhile.

For example, the earbuds we ranked as being ‘best for sound quality’ – the Grado GT220 true wireless in-ear headphones – still sell for around £200. Likewise, Apple AirPods Pro still retail at about £189.99, and we are likely to see both discounted this Black Friday.

How to get good earbuds deals on Black Friday

Check prices on Amazon. It’s good to shop around and take a look at all the retailers you can, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals.

It’s good to shop around and take a look at all the retailers you can, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals. Don’t rely on one site or retailer. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys PC World and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase. Black Friday is hugely competitive for retailers, and they will all try to win your custom with seasonal price slashing.

While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys PC World and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase. Black Friday is hugely competitive for retailers, and they will all try to win your custom with seasonal price slashing. Use price tracking tools. Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you’re getting a good deal.

Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you’re getting a good deal. Check social media. During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out. Compare online and in-store prices. If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose. Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

Black Friday earbuds deals: what offers were there last year?

Last year we saw a range of retailers offering deals on wireless earbuds. Argos offered a £20 discount on Apple AirPods, taking them down to the – now fairly standard – price of £139.

On Amazon, Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds were reduced to £224.94 – a saving of around £24. Also, Amazon reduced Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones by £70 on Black Friday 2020.

So, if you’re looking to bag a bargain in this year’s Black Friday sales, stay tuned to our Black Friday 2021 pages and check back here as the huge seasonal sales move closer. We can’t wait to help you save money on earbuds and a whole range of tech.

