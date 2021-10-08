AO Black Friday deals: what offers to expect this year

Originally founded as ‘Appliances Online’ back in 2000, AO is now a prominent online retailer for all things tech and electricals. The site offers a wide range of goods and is another key destination for anyone looking to save on phones, TVs, laptops and more during Black Friday 2021.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sales are just around the corner, and our team of tech experts will be doing everything they can to ensure we find you the best tech deals. However, before you start your bargain hunt, it pays to have a few targets in mind. Do you need some new earbuds? A new phone? Or is it a laptop, monitor, or TV you’re looking for? Whatever it is, establish targets before the seasonal sales and establish a budget to help define your search. Then, with those in mind, it will be simpler to chase down savings on your ideal tech items.

Setting these targets and defining a budget can place you one step ahead. It’s well worth taking the time to prepare as the sales themselves can be highly competitive, both for bargain hunters and retailers.

Once you’ve set your targets, set a budget and done a little research around which products might suit you and your intended uses, take a look at our best smartphone, best budget laptops, best wireless earbuds and best soundbars pages for some inspiration.

Read on for all in the info on what’s available right now and what other deals we’re expecting to land this year.

When does the AO Black Friday sale start?

The Black Friday sale on AO will begin in earnest on the 26th of November, with the Cyber Monday offering just afterwards, on the 29th.

However, many retailers start offering savings before the day itself, so keep an eye on the site – and competing sites – in the run-up to Black Friday. Re-visit this page, which we will keep regularly updated as the sales draw closer.

What AO Black Friday deals can you expect this year?

With the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 13 – and the imminent arrival of the Google Pixel 6 – we’re hoping that there will be some great savings on older Apple and Google phones. So, if you’re sizing up an iPhone 11 or 12 or one of Google’s offerings, then you could be in luck. Take a look at our Black Friday iPhone deals 2021 page for more information.

Elsewhere, AO routinely offers savings on laptops, TVs and more. TVs are a product category that has become particularly associated with Black Friday. Retailers are always keen to compete on providing stand-out, attention-grabbing discounts on big-ticket items. This attracts more custom to their sites and away from the competition. So, if you’re on the lookout for a TV, hold on until the sales arrive, and AO – or one of the other retailers we’re reporting on – may have a deal for you.

Top tips to find a deal at AO on Black Friday

Shop around. This is the most important piece of advice we can give you for the Black Friday sales! It's a competitive period for retailers, and they will compete with each other through the discounts they offer. Check multiple sites for the best chance of a bargain.

Start with Amazon. Because so many retailers list products on the site, and because of the sheer scale of Amazon's offering, the site often offers the best prices on consumer tech. Make sure to check the Amazon price against other retailers, though.

Check social media. Because of the huge appeal of Black Friday, many retailers will tease deals on social media. So keep an eye out for the latest discounts.

Use price tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to double-check Amazon deals. Other trackers are available.

Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings.

What were the best AO deals last year?

Last year AO’s stand-out deals included a rare Apple AirPods price drop – down from £137 to £125. It’s wasn’t the biggest discount ever, but it’s notoriously hard to get discounts on AirPods.

Also, there was a reduction on an LG 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – down from £449 to £379.

There were deals on air-fryers, hoovers, appliances and gaming kit too. AO offers a wide variety of products, and there are bound to be some great deals again in this year’s sales.

Best AO deals right now

Right now on AO, there are already savings to be made. For example, if you purchase a Samsung UE65TU8300 65-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for £699, you can get 50% cashback on a soundbar, helping you to build a great set-up for blockbuster films and TV.

There’s also £29 off an Acer gaming laptop – the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch in black. Down from £749 to £720.

Right now, these deals aren’t necessarily anything to write home about, but we’ll be updating this page with bigger discounts as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales draw closer. Watch this space.

Looking for more affordable tech? Read our guides to the best budget smartphones, best budget tablets, best budget wireless earbuds and best budget smartwatches.