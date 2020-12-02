Missed Sky’s Black Friday deals? See how you can still save over £400 on Superfast Broadband, Sky Sports and Cinema

Black Friday sales this year began building up throughout the month of November before officially kicking off on the official Black Friday date (27th November), with deals extending right over the weekend into Cyber Monday (30th November).

Many deals were only available for a short amount of time and the majority of offers expired by midnight on Cyber Monday. One of the most lucrative deal providers was Sky, with offers on a range of its services including TV deals, broadband packages and mobile phone contracts.

There were some great monthly discounts on various bundles which added up to hundreds of pounds of savings over the contract periods. These often included popular add-ons such as Sky Sports or Superfast Broadband so the deals were extremely popular this year with Black Friday shoppers.

But if you missed out on the offers over the weekend, you’re in luck as there are still some great bargains to get your hands on this week, just make sure you check the full terms and conditions before you sign up.

See our pick of the best Sky deals still available now.

Best Sky deals available now

Sky TV deals

There are still a couple of exciting offers to snap up including Sky Sports and Movies, even saving you over £400 during your contract period on one of the deals.

Sky broadband deals

Spending so much more time indoors this year streaming, gaming, video-calling and more, you’ll need broadband which is up to the job. Luckily, some of Sky’s Superfast packages are still on offer now.

Sky mobile deals

There’s still a few deals left on mobile phone contracts too, with £3 per month off on 15GB data plans.

What were the best Sky deals for Black Friday 2020?

This year we saw some impressive offerings from the entertainment provider across a range of services. Here are some of the top deals offered for 2020:

Sky TV with Sky Q and Netflix Bundle | £36 £27.50 (save £8.50 a month or £153 over 18-month contract)

£27.50 (save £8.50 a month or £153 over 18-month contract) The Big Bundle | £106 £66.50 a month (save £39.50 a month or £711 over 18-month contract)

£66.50 a month (save £39.50 a month or £711 over 18-month contract) Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Sports | £66 £42.50 a month (save £23.50 a month or £423 over 18-month contract)

£42.50 a month (save £23.50 a month or £423 over 18-month contract) Superfast Broadband and Big Bundle | £138 £80.50 a month (save £57.50 a month on 18-month contract)

£80.50 a month (save £57.50 a month on 18-month contract) 50% off 30GB plan with any phone

Sky were just one of the many brands and retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020. Everyone from Amazon to Argos held sales, and like Sky, there are still a few offers live. Highlights include savings on Fitbit Charge 4 and Apple Watch Series 5.

