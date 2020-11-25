Dyson Black Friday deals 2020: Will the Airwrap go on sale? Plus the best offers on cordless vacuums

With the Black Friday deals in full effect, there are some good savings to be had on Dyson products.

Black Friday may be known for its technology deals, but the sale event can also be a great time to snap up an upgrade on your home appliances, too.

Not only has Dyson cut the prices of its world-famous vacuum cleaners, there are hair dryers and lighting on offer as well.

And while Dyson has launched its own Black Friday sale, discounted Dyson products can also be found at John Lewis, Very, AO and Currys PC World.

Here are the best Dyson Black Friday deals on offer so far. We will be updating this page as the new deals roll in from various retailers so you may want to bookmark it if there’s a specific deal you are after.

Best Dyson Black Friday deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra vacuum cleaner | £399.99 £299.99

The Dyson V8 Absolute Extra has a decent run time of 40 minutes, can be transformed into a handheld model and comes with a number of cleaning tool accessories. It also comes with a wall docking station so that you can tidy it away out of sight.

Dyson V7 Animal Extra vacuum cleaner | £299.99 £199.99

This Dyson vacuum cleaner comes with plenty of accessories to help you clean under the sofa or in awkward tight spots. With a 30 minute run time, this Dyson deal is great for those looking for compact vacuum cleaner to help with quick tidy-ups. Now with a saving of £100.

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 vacuum cleaner | £249.99 £199.99

Having been certified as asthma and allergy friendly by Allergy Standards Limited, you know this vacuum cleaner does a good job of getting rid of any dust and other allergens. The ball technology should make it easy to manoeuvre around furniture, too.

Dyson Lightcycle floor light | £649.99 £499.99

The biggest discounts from Dyson can be found on its lighting range. Usually an eye-watering £649.99, the Dyson Lightcycle floor light is now £499.99. That’s a saving of £150.

For that price, it isn’t a plain old lamp. The light tracks the colour temperature and brightness of the daylight to give you the ideal lighting for that time of day, and it has a motion sensor that will turn the light on when you’re near and off when you’re away for more than two minutes.

Other features include an integrated USB-C charger, it is app-controlled and the light has glare protection to prevent eye-strain.

Will the Dyson hair dryer and Airwrap go on sale?

There are no currently deals on either the Dyson Airwrap or the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

However, earlier in the month to launch its Black Friday sale, Dyson was giving away a complimentary stand worth £65 when you bought the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

Unfortunately, the hair dryer is now out of stock on Dyson’s website and elsewhere, it is still full price. It is stocked at a number of retailers including John Lewis, Boots and Currys PC World.

For the Dyson Airwrap, the best price can be found at Boots. For £449.99, you get the complete set including all the styler attachments.

Will there be cheaper Dyson deals?

This is a difficult question to answer. While in previous years we have seen prices drop their lowest on Black Friday itself, 2020 has hardly been the typical year.

Many retailers have started their Black Friday sales earlier this year because there are concerns around delayed delivery and stock. Therefore, if you see a deal on a product you’ve had your eye on, you may want to consider taking advantage of it then and there.

There are currently discounts on Dyson products at a number of retailers including John Lewis, Currys PC World, Very and AO.