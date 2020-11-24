5 of the best Black Friday TV deals live right now – whatever your budget

One item that you’ll find on many people’s Black Friday deals shopping lists is a new TV – after all, it’s looking likely that we’ll be spending even more time in front of the TV throughout the festive period.

Even though we’re still a few days away from Black Friday itself, many retailers have already launched their sales – some weeks in advance. Among all thousands of Black Friday discounts online, you will see a lot of offers on TVs – but they’re not all created equally. And it’s easy to get lost amid a sea of esoteric-sounding specs and over-inflated RRPs.

We telly addicts at RadioTimes.com have made things nice and simple for you. We’ve analysed the Black Friday deals already live and chosen our five favourite TV deals that are available right now, across a range of sizes and price points.

This is our crash-course in picking the right television for you, whatever your budget.

5 of the best Black Friday TV deals right now

1. LG UN7100 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | £749 £429 at Very (save £320 or 42%)

While 4K is becoming – to use a popular phrase – the new normal, it’s still quite a boon to pick up on of this size for less than £500. Very has well and truly impressed us with the 42 per cent discount on this 55-inch Ultra HD television from LG, which comes with a built-in smart streaming platform. Best of all, if you want to boost this TV sound, you can pick up the Samsung S60T or Samsung S61T soundbar for £299 each – that’s £100 less than usual.

2. Samsung QEQ70T 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV | £1,299 £899 at Very (save £400 or 30%)

Another Very deal, this time an entry in Samsung’s QE range. We’re always happy to see a television priced at the less painful side of £1,000, and a hefty £400 discount with it. The standout feature of the QEQ70T will definitely be the QLED technology on display. Samsung have been developing their ‘quantum dot’ technology for several years now: it helps ensure whatever you’re watching is in ultra-crisp definition, and the colours are rich and vibrant.

3. Philips PUS8555 50-inch Smart 4K TV with Google Assistant | £549 £449 at Currys PC World (save £100 or 18%)

Now here’s a television with a feature we could all get used to: a built-in voice assistant. In this case, it’s the not-so-inventively-named Google Assistant, who will allow you to operate not just the 50PUS8555 completely hands-free, but other synced smart items like bulbs. This is a feature that’s becoming increasingly common – but not often of a TV at this reduced price. Currys has knocked £100 off the RRP in its Black Friday sale.

4. LG 65UN81006LB 65-Inch UHD 4K TV | £999.99 £645 from Amazon (save £354.99 or 35%)

Amazon has dropped the price of the 65-inch LG 65UN81006LB by almost £350 ahead of Black Friday. Unlike the LG UN71 further up this list, those in the UN81 range also come with LG’s ‘magic remote’, which is compatible with all LG smart TVs and has a microphone button. Press this and, you guessed it, you can operate the built-in voice assistant.

5. Panasonic TX-55HZ980B 55-inch Smart 4K OLED TV | £1,699 £1,149 from Currys PC World (save £550 or 32%)

Spending in the four figures? Take a look at this 55-inch TV from Panasonic, which has been reduced by a spectacular £550 at Currys. The picture is 4K-quality, something that should be expected in this price bracket. The other key feature is the OLED technology incorporated here, which helps fine-tune the black levels and contrast in whatever you’re watching. The Dolby Atmos audio makes this a great choice for cinema-deprived film fans who want an immersive experience at home.

How to pick the right TV this Black Friday

Picture quality ranks from 8K to 4K/Ultra HD, Full HD, HD ready and then standard definition. If we have to suggest which you aim for, we suggest 4K, since it’s fast becoming the established standard in affordable as well higher-range TVs. Since 8K TVs start in the thousands, these will be beyond the budget of most people (although if you’re interested, the Samsung QE55Q700 55-inch 8K TV is currently marked down from £1,999 to £1,499 at Currys PC World).

If you see QLED mentioned in a TV’s specs, that’s a sign that the screen will be particularly bright; OLED means it will have better contrast and will use less power.

If you’re weighing up between going up in picture quality or screen size, we suggest you opt for the former. Too many people try and take the ‘home cinema’ idea too literally, and buy TVs that dominate the room and whose picture quality can’t be enjoyed at the right distance. Also, keep in mind that television screen sizes are measured diagonally, not horizontally, before you start getting busy with your measuring tape.

Features definitely worth looking out for include a built-in streaming platform for Netflix, iPlayer, Now TV et al, and a built-in voice assistant like Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung’s Bixby.

