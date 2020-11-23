Pandora’s UK Black Friday deals arrive with 20% off charms, bracelets and rings

Pandora has finally joined in with the Black Friday sales.

With just a few days to go until official Black Friday, on 27th November, Pandora has launched its sale with discounts on charms and bracelets from Harry Potter to Disney and the classic items.

The sale runs until Cyber Monday, which falls on 30th November this year, giving you plenty of time to sneak in that present buying just in time for Christmas.

Lots of retailers got in early with the Black Friday sale offering discounts as early as October in Amazon’s case.

Despite a few rumours in the past few weeks, Pandora was one of the few retailers to actually wait until Black Friday week to launch their sale – here are the best deals available now that the discounts are finally live:

Best Pandora Deals 2020: Quick Links

A blanket 20% off (though, there a few exclusions) means all of Pandora’s deals are the same. Nevertheless, here are a few notable picks, including Christmas-themed charms as well as the ever-popular Disney x Pandora collection.

Pandora Black Friday deals UK

This year Pandora UK is offering 20% off in the Black Friday sale, last year it offered a bit more off, but there are still offers to be had.

Pandora’s Black Friday page is already up and lists charms, bracelets, and rings.

Top picks include the Disney Cinderella Suzy Mouse charm (was £45, now £36) as well as Mickey and Minnie Christmas Present Charm (was £55, now £44). See some more of the top deals below:

Pandora Black Friday Charms deals

Pandora Black Friday Bracelet deals

Pandora Black Friday Ring Deals

Pandora Black Friday deals USA

In the USA Pandora is offering 35 per cent off.

On Facebook Pandora said: “This has been an unprecedented year, and we know that adjusting to this new normal has been no small feat.

“While the holiday season will be different from any we’ve experienced before, we still want to deliver the excitement you, our Pandora community, deserves.

“For the first time in Pandora’s history we will have Black Friday sales every Friday both online and in-store for the month of November.

“You will have the opportunity to shop various collections and receive 35% off the total purchase.

“As always, thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to being part of your holiday story this season.”

While Black Friday is popular for tech deals, you can now find offers on pretty much anything! For more Black Friday jewellery deals, you can check out Beaverbrooks (their biggest ever Black Friday sale), TH Baker and H Samuel (who’s offering 25% off full-priced items).

