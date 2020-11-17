Save £120 on Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop in this early Black Friday deal
Get a new laptop just in time to browse the Black Friday deals!
Temperatures dropping, the return of I’m a Celebrity, and a flurry of themed adverts mean Christmas is close – but Black Friday is even closer.
They will very soon no longer be early deals as Black Friday is now officially next week – but there are still a few bargains left in the final days of many retailer’s early Black Friday sales.
We’ve already had 20 per cent off at eBay and 40 per cent off Fitbit, and it seems there is even more to come.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Black Friday without a good laptop deal – and Argos, in particular, are offering a massive saving on a powerful all-rounder Dell PC.
Save £120 on DELL Inspiron 15 3000 15.6″ Laptop
This Windows laptop boasts 8GB of RAM, a 15.6 inch full HD screen, and a sizeable 256GB SSD for super speedy use. Better yet this deal is covered by the Black Friday guarantee – so if the price drops any further on Black Friday the difference will be refunded. Oh, and you can get free next day delivery with the code FREENEXTDAYDEL also:
-
DELL Inspiron 15 3000 15.6″ Laptop |
£599£479.99
More great Laptop deals
The DELL Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t the only laptop on offer, however – even the 2020 MacBook Air is receiving a rare discount:
- New Apple MacBook Air| £906.18 at Amazon
- HP Slim 15.6in i3 4GB 128GB FHD Laptop & Norton Security | £379 at Argos
-
Huawei Matebook D14 14″ Laptop |
£699£499 at AO
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 |
£2,039£1,8399 at John Lewis
-
OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop |
£1,599.99£1,479.99 at Very
More Black Friday Currys deals
The DELL Inspiron 15 3000 discount is just one of the many deals in Currys PC World’s ‘Ready, Set, Go’ sale – which offers a refund of the difference if the product’s price drops further on Black Friday. You can see a full selection on our Currys Black Friday deals guide, or here is a sample of what is on offer:
-
Fitbit Inspire 2 (free Google Mini) |
£138.99£89.99
-
Ninja Foodi 6-litre OP300UK Multi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer |
£199£149
-
Ring Doorbell 3 |
£179£119
-
Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones |
£169£99
-
Samsung 55-Inch Smart 4K QLED TV |
£1,299£999
-
Marshall Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones |
£129£49
