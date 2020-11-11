Get up to 30% off LG TVS and earbuds in new Black Friday deal

Everyone knows Black Friday is a great time for tech deals – but there won’t be quite as long to wait this year.

Amazon kicked off their early Black Friday sale a whole month in advance on 26th October, with deals across all Amazon’s categories running until the 19th. This includes 25% off Frozen toys, as well as the chance to get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free.

LG is offering 30% off their wireless earbuds and 15% off some of their 2020 model TVs in a new Amazon Black Friday deal.

15% off LG TVs

It’s not a Black Friday sale without a good TV deal – and LG hasn’t held back when it comes to choosing TVs to put on offer. All three models boast 4K HDR screens, the award-winning LG webOS smart platform for streaming services, and NanoCell technology for exceptional picture quality:

30% off LG Earbuds

As if that wasn’t enough, LG is also offering 30% off wireless earbuds. Available in black and white, the LG Tone Wireless earbuds offer six hours of battery life, water resistance, a UVnano case that kills 99 per cent of bacteria and Meridian technology for clear and immersive sound:

More Amazon Black Friday deals

The LG discounts are one of Amazon’s biggest deals today, but the retailer’s early Black Friday sale has been going on for some time now. We’ve seen some great offers so far, including 20 per cent off Amazon’s Echo Show devices and discounts on the ever-popular Nintendo Switch. Here’s a selection of the latest offers below:

More Black Friday tech deals

Amazon is far from the only retailer to offer tech deals ahead of Black Friday. Currys too has started even earlier than usual with a ‘Ready, Set, Go’ sale on devices such as Fitbits, while Very has straight-up started its Black Friday sale three weeks early:

Currys tech deals

Very tech deals

