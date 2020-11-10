Carphone Warehouse launches early Black Friday deals with big savings on data
Your guide to Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday deals for 2020 - early sale now on.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you are someone that loves seeking out a bargain, with Black Friday now upon us.
The Nokia 3.4, the Google Pixel 4A, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition are all recent additions to the mobile phone world, along with, of course, the iPhone 12 that was released recently and had Apple fans excited to pick up one of the latest models.
There are still a couple of upcoming phones on the way in 2020 and Carphone Warehouse is a great place to go if you want to nab yourself a saving.
Deals they have in the past have included a free console, a subscription to any number of streaming services, and sometimes just a hefty discount. They do have a habit of pulling out all the stops to try and offer better savings than their competitors and that was apparent last year with offers like a free Nintendo Switch.
Carphone Warehouse has launched an early Black Friday sale, running from 10th to 19th November. The ‘THE WAIT IS OVER!’ sale also offers customers free next day delivery. We’ve rounded up the best early deals if you want to skip the late November rush. Keep checking this page for all the Carphone Warehouse deals in the run-up to 27th November and we will keep you up to date with the best we find.
Early Carphone Warehouse deals
It may not be Black Friday just yet, but there are still plenty of mobile deals to be had in Carphone Warehouse’s early sale. Here are the best Carphone Warehouse deals available right now:
iPhone
-
iPhone 11 64GB, unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB54GB | £34 a month, £79 upfront
-
Buy iPhone SE 64GB, unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB54GB | £30 a month, £0 upfront
- Apple iPhone 7 32GB, iD Mobile, unlimited minutes, texts and data | £22.99 a month, £0 upfront (save £130)
Samsung
-
Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB54GB | £30 a month, £0 upfront
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB54GB | £34 a month, £59.99 upfront
-
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB, unlimited minutes and texts,
24GB72GB | | £43 a month, £0 upfront
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A21s, unlimited minutes and texts, 4GB | £20 a month, £0 upfront
-
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite 128GB, unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB54GB | £34 a month, £9.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A41, unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data | £19.99 a month, £0 upfront (save £48)
Google Pixel
-
Coogle Pixel 4A, unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB54GB | £30 a month, £0 upfront
- Google Pixel 4A, unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data | £21.99 a month, £0 upfront (save £72)
Huawei
-
Huawei P40 5G 128GB, unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB54GB | £30 a month, £0 upfront
- Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £17.99 a month, £0 upfront (save £96)
Sim-only
- iD Mobile, unlimited minutes, texts and 50GB data | £14 a month (sim only)
What to expect from Carphone Warehouse on Black Friday
Expect to see similar deals from last year, except on the newest generation of mobiles – such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the Google Pixel 4a, and the upcoming iPhone 12. With these recently being released, it is unlikely that they will be included in any big savings, although it’s not entirely out of the question.
5G truly hit the mainstream this year with widespread support from all the new releases, so look out for 5G capable phones and sims for ultra-fast data speeds.
With the release of the new budget iPhone SE earlier this year, expect to see some uncommonly low prices for a newly released iPhone.
If you’d rather not shell out for a brand new model then there will still be plenty of deals available – last year there were discounts on phones going back as far as the iPhone 8 so this could be a great time to try and get hold of an older model that you have had your eye on.
Carphone Warehouse has launched its early deals and als0 currently has a clearance online sale – so get in quick for some mobile bargains as the best ones will likely sell out fast.
You can shop Carphone Warehouse through Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too.
How much is delivery from Carphone Warehouse?
Carphone Warehouse offers free next day delivery seven days a week. They also give you a one-hour delivery window and let you track your delivery on your smartphone! You can find out more about Carphone Warehouse’s delivery options here.
Deliveries will be contact-free – you can find out more about their coronavirus precautions here.
Does Carphone Warehouse offer discounts?
Carphone Warehouse offers discounts to students through Student Beans which includes an offer to get the iPhone SE 64GB for £29 month with 25GB data on EE. There are almost always discounts to be found – just not quite as good as they are in sale periods.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday falls on 27th November this year, the day after US Thanksgiving as per tradition.
Cyber Monday takes place on the following Monday – so 30th November in 2020. Tech retailers such as Carphone Warehouse are likely to have great Cyber Monday deals: you can see more in our Black Friday vs Cyber Monday guide.
Whichever one you choose as your sale day of choice, you will not be short on savings to find.
Best Carphone Warehouse deals from last year
Carphone Warehouse went big with their deals last year – including a free Nintendo Switch. We hope for more of the same, if not better, for 2020.
- Carphone Warehouse offered a free Nintendo Switch Lite with selected phone contracts, including iPhone and Android.
- They also offered a year’s Apple TV+ subscription with certain Apple devices.
- The latest Apple models came with £50 off on a new SIM-free iPhone 11 Pro Max.
- The Apple iPhone 11 was available on Vodafone £33 for 24 months with a £99 upfront cost and 60GB data.
- One Samsung Galaxy S10 Vodafone deal came with 60GB for £37 monthly. The best part? No upfront payment.
- A SIM free Samsung Galaxy S10e went for £499.99 instead of £669.99.
Read more on Black Friday
- Amazon Black Friday
- AO Black Friday
- Apple Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Dell Black Friday
- EE Black Friday
- GAME Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- LEGO Black Friday
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday
- Samsung Black Friday
- Sky Black Friday
- Smyths Black Friday
- Very Black Friday
Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.