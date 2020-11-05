Get £600 off this Samsung 75-inch smart 4K TV with this early Black Friday deal

TVs are easily one of the most sought after items on Black Friday – if you can get your hands on one that is.

A great TV deal can often sell out fast, often running out of stock for those purchasing too late.

Luckily, Very has kicked off their TV sale a few weeks early, allowing you to grab the latest and greatest in TV technology without the mad rush of Black Friday.

There are savings on Samsung models in particular – including a mammoth £600 off a sizeable 75-inch display…

Which TVs are included in the deals?

The limited time deals are mostly on Samsung TVs – including a whopping £600 off the SamsungUE75TU7100 75 inch, Crystal View, 4K Ultra HD, HDR, Smart TV, which was £1,499 and is now £695.

This 4K TV boasts HDR support for vivid colours and bold contrast, and Adaptive Sound which can cleverly analyse and optimise the audio depending on what you watch. Samsung Smart TV allows you direct access to streaming services such as Disney Plus, and a dedicated gaming mode that adapts to your games to reduce lag.

Very TV Deals

There are several other TV models on offer, however, if you’re after a slightly different size:

