Best iPhone 12 deals as pre-orders go live

Looking to get your hands on the latest iPhone? The iPhone 12 may have only just been released but that hasn’t stopped retailers breaking out some brilliant deals on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro as pre-orders go live.

The iPhone 12 was launched alongside the iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max earlier in October as the new flagship Apple phone.

We do have to wait until 6th November for iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max pre-orders, but the Mini will the cheapest iPhone 12 available once its released at £699. The devices will then be shipped from 13th November.

Fortunately, we barely have to wait at all for the standard iPhone 12 and Pro, which are available to pre-order now. These two models are also being released on the earlier date of 23rd October.

The brand new iPhone will be available in five colours and has cutting-edge specs, including a 6.1-inch OLED display and a three-camera set-up. It also comes with a starting price of £799.

And while we’re already seeing deals popping up, they are only expected to get better, too, as we edge closer to the biggest shopping event of the year: Black Friday.

But not all of us can afford to wait for those Apple Black Friday deals, so if your contract is ending soon or an upgrade is due, take a look at our pick of the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals on offer now.

If you’re not fussed about having the latest model, we would also suggest checking out our iPhone 11 deals for decent savings on the older phone.

Best iPhone 12 deals

iPhone 12 64GB, £39.99 a month (£99.99 upfront)

This deal may come with a reasonably big upfront cost, but it is balanced out by a really decent monthly price of £39.99. For that, you get 20GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes. The contract is with iD Mobile, which doesn’t currently support 5G, but this tariff will receive a free upgrade to 5G once it becomes available in 2021. Worth noting, Carphone Warehouse offers up to £400 off when you trade in your old Apple device.

iPhone 12 64GB, £30 a month (£330 upfront)

If you are willing to spend even more upfront, this Vodafone deal provides 54GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes. Plus, Vodafone is one of the networks already to support 5G. The high upfront cost of £330 also means that you will only have to pay £30 a month.

iPhone 12 64GB, £54 a month (£0 upfront)

With no upfront cost, this EE contract offers unlimited data (5G), unlimited texts and minutes, all for £54 a month. It is a two-year contract for the 64GB model, and a great option if you’d prefer more monthly and keep the initial cost low.

Pre-order iPhone 12 SIM-free

If you prefer, the iPhone 12 is also available to buy SIM-free. On sale at a number of retailers including Amazon, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, prices start at £799 for the 64GB model.

Best iPhone 12 Pro deals

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, £60 a month (£0 upfront)

If you prefer the metallic finish of the iPhone 12 Pro, this Three deal offers £100GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes, all for £60 a month (and no upfront cost). This deal is especially brilliant when you consider Three already supports 5G.

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, £63 a month (£59 upfront)

This Vodafone deal at Carphone Warehouse is a brilliant option for those who want to pay less upfront. For £59 upfront (and £63 a month), this contract offers a huge 72GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes, and Vodafone already supports 5G so you can get the most out of your new phone right away.

iPhone 12 256GB, £58.99 a month (£99.99 upfront)

For £58.99 a month, this iD Mobile contract offers unlimited data, text and minutes. This 256GB model offers a lot more built-in storage and the upfront cost mirrors this with the higher price of £99.99. As mentioned before, this tariff is guaranteed an upgrade for free when iD Mobile becomes a 5G-supporting network in 2021.

Pre-order iPhone 12 Pro SIM-free

The iPhone 12 Pro is also available to buy SIM-free. On sale at a number of retailers including Argos, Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, prices start at £999 for the 128GB model.

Not sure whether to splash out on the new iPhone 12, use our guide on iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 to help you compare the specs.