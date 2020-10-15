iPhone 12 Pro release date: UK price, design, specs and pre-order

It’s that time of the year again: the release of a brand new, flagship iPhone.

On 13th October, Apple officially launched its latest range of smartphones: the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. Thanks to that event, we now know when pre-orders for all four handsets will open.

The launch also confirmed a host of exciting new features that have been bouncing around the rumour mill for some time. Apple was clearly very keen to champion the new handsets’ 5G connectivity, as well as the brand-new, cutting-edge A14 Bionic internal processor.

While our iPhone 12 article covers all key details for the standard new handset, here we talk you through everything you need to know about its flashier sibling, the 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro facts

What is the new iPhone Pro called? Much as you’d expect, the iPhone 12 Pro.

When is the iPhone 12 release date? 23rd October

When can I pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro? You can pre-order both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro from 16th October. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available to pre-order later from 6th November.

What is the cost of iPhone 12 Pro? The handset’s RRP is £999.

What colours are the iPhone 12 Pro? Graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro 5G? Yes.

iPhone 12 Pro release date

The new iPhone 12 Pro will be released along with the standard iPhone 12 on 23rd October, but are available to pre-order from 16th October. The Mini and Pro Max are scheduled to launch later in the calendar: they can be pre-ordered from 6th November and are released on 13th November.

iPhone 12 price: How much will the iPhone 12 Pro cost?

While the cost of the standard iPhone 12 will be £799, the Pro will be £999. The iPhone Mini, meanwhile, will cost just £699, making it the most affordable of the new range. The Pro Max, meanwhile, will come in at £1,099.

Of course, most people will be thinking in contract terms rather than these one-off sums. Scroll a little further down, and you’ll find links to phone networks, who will be listing their pre-order contracts for the 12 Pro as of 16th October.

iPhone 12 Pro design and display

The iPhone 12 Pro has the same 6.1-inch, 2532 x 1170 display as the 12, with the same size notch at the top of the display as the iPhone 11. All four new iPhones feature Apple’s Super Retina XDR technology, which the brand describes as ‘an infinity pool of pixels’. We can confirm that there will be twice as many pixels as with the previous iPhone 11, all lending to an image quality that’s crisper, sharper and richer.

There were rumours, for a while, that the 12 Pro would feature a 120Hz display, giving the picture motion a super-smooth quality. Sadly, this isn’t the case: every handset in the iPhone 12 range has the same 60Hz display. Maybe next time round?

iPhone 12 Pro screen size

The iPhone 12 Pro has 6.1-inch screen like the iPhone 12 – if you’re looking for something a little larger, the Pro Max has a gargantuan 6.7-inch screen, the largest on any iPhone ever.

iPhone 12 Pro 5G connectivity

Perhaps the most thrilling moment in the iPhone 12 launch was the demonstration of the range’s new 5G capabilities. These have been tested to work with 100 networks including Orange, Vodafone and T-Mobile, across 30 different regions.

In optimum conditions, 5G download speeds can reach – wait for it – 4GB per second, with upload speeds of 200MB per second. These dizzying speeds are all down to the new 5G Ultra Wideband, which has been created in collaboration with Verizon. This all leads to better quality video, more responsive gameplay, a whole lot less network congestions and faster overall speeds.

That being said, in the Apple event it was acknowledged that in more typical conditions, download speeds are much more likely to be around 1GB per second.

One drawback to 5G technology is the drain it can place on devices. Fortunately, the new iPhone handsets only use 5G when it’s required, and will automatically switch over to LTE when it isn’t.

iPhone 12 Pro processor

One of the biggest updates to the new range of iPhones is the all-new A14 Bionic chip, which Apple is very, very excited about. By their own claim, the A14 Bionic is the first five-nanometre chip in the industry – and the fastest chip in the world. Internally, there’s no difference between the standard 12 and the 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro cameras

Here’s where the 12 Pro will really shine over the 12. In contrast to the latter’s rear dual cameras, the Pro and Pro Max will sport a triple camera array.

The Pro will also feature a ‘deep fusion’ feature that allows pixel-by-pixel texture and precision, all helping build extremely detailed and high-quality images. Those rear three cameras include an ultra-wide lens, wide lens and additional telephoto lens aimed for portraiture.

iPhone 12 Pro battery

Apple has always kept details of its phones’ batteries a well-guarded secret – but they do say that the new Bionic chip will help improve the battery life of these new handsets. They say the Pro will offer 17 hours of video playback, in contact to the standard 12’s 16 hours.

iPhone 12 Pro port – Magsafe charging

Interesting changes are afoot here: the new iPhones come with a brand-new Magsafe system. This is essentially a magnetic charging facility that lets you snap the flat, circular charger on to the back of the phone. A charging cable is included, but no plug for the wall: Apple are trying to keep their environmental footprint to a minimum.

One touch we particularly like is the fact the cases for the iPhone 12 range can also be magnetically attached – and chargers will still work perfectly through them.

iPhone 12 Pro colours

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will come in four different stainless steel finishes – these are graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue. The Pros will also be set apart from the standard 12 by having a steel frame around their edges.

iPhone 12 Pro accessories

Perhaps it’s the accessories that aren’t included that are worth nothing for the iPhone 12 range. For instance, there are no free headphones included, and as mentioned, a USB-C lightning cable is included but no wall adapter. We have a feeling that what Apple describes as environmentally responsible, others will describe as rather stingy.

Can you pre-order iPhone 12 Pro?

As of 16th October, you’ll be able to pre-order both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. The Mini and Pro Max won’t be available to pre-order until a little further down the line, 6th November.

We’ve included links to the pages of various phone networks below. With some, you can already register your interest in pre-ordering.

