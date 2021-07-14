Apple iPad Mini 6 (2021) release date, design, specs, price and news

Apple looks set to release a revamped iPad Mini later this year, with speculation rising that the sixth-generation tablet will surface later this year.

While there’s still a lot we still don’t know about the new device, including its exact specs or design, the model is expected to have smaller bezels, no home button and better performance – marking the first major iPad Mini design refresh in years.

Leaks suggest it could now look more like a smaller version of the modern iPad Air – which should please design fans, as the older model has been looking a little tired in recent years. It’s expected to launch alongside the newest iPhones and Apple Watch later this year.

Here’s everything that we know about the Apple iPad Mini 6th generation (2021) so far, including its release date, specifications, price, availability and more. First, here’s a refresher of the current line-up of Apple iPads and their pricing.

If you want to read a deep dive into the differences between the current iPads, our experts have tested a variety of Apple's tablets here at RadioTimes.com.

iPad Mini 6 release date

Apple has not yet confirmed the release of the new iPad Mini 6. Early last month, Bloomberg first reported the tech giant was working on the smaller tablet along with a new iPad Pro with wireless charging – with both releasing later in the year.

This month, that tablet’s release window was narrowed down slightly by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who sparked a wave of news reports after claiming in his weekly “Power On” newsletter that the new Mini 6 would be a “go for this fall.” This article will be updated as we learn more about the specific release date.

iPad Mini 6 design

A revamped design of the iPad Mini is definitely one of the most appealing aspects of the new tablet’s release. Bloomberg reported the new model will have smaller bezels (the borders around the device’s screen) and could come without the traditional home button. This is presumably in favour of an off-screen Touch ID system like in the iPad Air, which utilises a fingerprint scanner on its power button.

We got a tantalising glimpse of the possible new design after the tech leaker Jon Prosser released artistic renders of the new device, claiming they were based on schematics, CAD files and even “real hands-on images” of the new tiny tablet.

According to Prosser, the home button will be removed, meaning the screen will end up being larger. Other snippets emerged: it would come with new speakers, the Lightning connector will now be a USB-C port, it would come in three colours – silver, black and gold – and even support a new, smaller version of the Apple Pencil.

It remains to be seen if these leaks will be accurate. We will update this page as we learn more about the iPad Mini 6’s aesthetics – but so far, it definitely sounds good.

iPad Mini 6 specs

Very little is known about the specs of the iPad Mini 6 at this time, but speculation suggests it could support 5G and come with Apple’s A14 processor.

Much like all of the updated Apple devices, it’s likely the new iPad Mini’s performance will see a significant boost compared to its predecessors – and perhaps it will soon have more in common with the Air internally, as well as externally.

The 7.9-inch Mini’s last upgrade came in 2019 when it was given a new A12 Bionic chip and Apple Pencil support, but the design of the tablet remained the same.

iPad Mini 6 price

We don’t yet know the pricing of the Mini 6. However, the model has typically been cheaper than its iPad counterparts, especially the Pro and Air. The Mini is usually one of the most affordable tablets, alongside the base iPad model.

The 5th generation iPad Mini started at £399 for the Wi‑Fi version and from £519 for a Wi‑Fi-Cellular version. We would broadly expect the pricing structure to stay in line with previous iterations, around that £400 mark, but it will always depend on what specs are included – and how they end up comparing to the other models.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section.