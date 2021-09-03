Apple Watch Series 7 rumours tease major design change this year

If Apple continues its typical release pattern in 2021, it’s highly likely that the next iteration in its popular smartwatch series is soon to be unveiled.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to get a major design overhaul this year. Recent renders suggest that Apple will be ditching the rounded edges in favour of a larger flat-edged frame – closer resembling the iPad Pro and iPhone 12.

Apple has remained tight-lipped about when the Apple Watch 7 could see the light of day, but speculation is rising that the next Apple event will be taking place later this month, so we may get answers then, alongside an iPhone 13 release date.

But whether it’s during the iPhone event or a separate reveal in the coming weeks, we are hoping that it will be another exciting upgrade given how much our experts were impressed by the prior models. For a full run-down of the 2020-era devices, don’t miss our in-depth Apple Watch 6 review and Apple Watch SE review.

So, here’s what we know about the Apple Watch 7 so far, including potential specs, rumoured aesthetic refresh and when you may be able to get one on your wrist.

When is the Apple Watch 7 coming out?

Apple won’t reveal an exact release date until its own event, but if speculation and previous release windows are accurate, it’s likely the Apple Watch Series 7 will be showcased in mid-September and be fully released before the month’s end.

In 2020, the flagship Apple Watch Series 6 and the slightly more affordable Apple Watch SE were revealed on 15th September during an event dubbed “Time Flies.” In a short turnaround, they went on sale three days later (18th September).

The smartwatches did not suffer from the same disruption as last year’s iPhone 12 launch – which was pushed into October from the typical September slot. With the company seemingly returning to the September reveal for the new phone series this year, it’s possible the new watch may follow the same pattern as 2020.

The plans may not be full-proof, however. A recent report from Nikkei Asia noted the new Apple Watch was facing production delays due to the complex new design – even suggesting that some early production lines were “temporarily halted.”

Bloomberg similarly reported on production issues seemingly caused by design changes and noted they could lead to “supply constraints or shipment delays.”

Apple Watch 7 rumoured design & specs

While we think the rounded edges of the previous models are pretty iconic, it’s easy to see why some may consider the design to be getting a bit tired – after all, most of the updates in recent years have been to features and performance rather than looks.

That’s no bad thing, but some Apple fans are likely to welcome the reports that the new Apple Watch 7 is getting a facelift. Multiple renders – claiming to be based on the watch design – show flatter sides and what appears to be thinner bezels.

If the renders (via 91mobiles) are accurate, the smartwatch screen will have a more squared-off shape than previous models –much like how the iPhone 11’s rounded edges were flattened down for the iPhone 12. Even earlier this year, in May, tech tipster Jon Prosser teased the almost identical design changes in a YouTube video.

Apple Watch Series 7 in collaboration with @jon_prosser pic.twitter.com/AtfxgwSIOM — Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) May 19, 2021

The screen won’t be too much bigger, however. According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch 7 will come in two different sizes – 41mm and 45mm. For comparison, last year’s Apple Watch 6 also came in two sizes, but they were 40mm and 44mm.

Aside from a visual overhaul, reports suggest the Apple Watch 7 will have a faster processor, better wireless connectivity, and run on the watchOS 8 software. It is widely expected there will be several different coloured straps on offer, too.

We are eagerly awaiting news about what new health and tracking features will be in the new watch series – as they remain a significant selling point for the wearables. According to Bloomberg, a body temperature sensor is unlikely to make it into the 2021 models, and a blood-sugar sensor is also unlikely to be included for now.

Looking ahead, however, Apple is reportedly not only updating the flagship Apple Watch but also planning a sportier version of the cheaper Apple Watch SE.

Of course, the health tracking features of the prior models will also be returning, such as sleep tracking, fitness monitoring and the blood oxygen sensor. It’s unclear about battery life, but we’re hoping it can be improved in the new series as the limited 18-hours charge in the 2020 models was one of their bigger issues.

This article will be updated as we learn more about the design and specs.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How much will the Apple Watch 7 cost?

For now, all we have to go on is the previous pricing structure – but it’s likely that the new smartwatch series will follow a similar pattern, giving us a broad window of cost. Upon its release, the GPS-only version of the Apple Watch Series 6 was priced from £379, while the GPS and cellular model was priced from £479. This article will be updated as we learn more specifics about the Apple Watch Series 7’s pricing.

Until then, be sure to read our iPhone 12 review, iPhone 12 mini review, iPhone 12 Pro review and iPhone 12 Pro Max review to learn more about Apple’s line-up.

Will Apple Watch 7 work with Android?

The Apple Watch has always been designed to pair and communicate with iPhones – and there is no indication that this will change with the Series 7.

So the short answer is: no, the Apple Watch 7 won’t work with an Android phone. If you try to pair the watch to the device via Bluetooth – it won’t connect.

Why? Well, Apple makes its iOS apps and the communication functions built into the Apple Watch to work seamlessly with iPhones – and only iPhones. The user experience is solely based on the iPhone-to-Apple Watch experience, such as how messages and fitness/health metrics are shared between the devices.

Anyone with an Android phone will ultimately fall at the very first hurdle, as it’s not possible to even set up an Apple Watch without having an iPhone.

While there are some hacks and workarounds available – check out this guide via Lifewire – the real-world functionality is very limited, and we don’t recommend it. But it’s not all bad news. There are some great Android-based wearables these days, including the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Huawei GT2 Pro.

If you have an iPhone but don’t want to be restricted to the Apple Watch, be sure to consider any of the devices that make up our best Android smartwatch list.

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Still unsure about what smartwatch to buy? Read our guide to the best smartwatch of the year. Hunting for Apple deals? Don’t miss Black Friday 2021.